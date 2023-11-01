Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: 4 Best Steel Utensils To Buy On Dhanteras

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: 4 Best Steel Utensils To Buy On Dhanteras

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Steel utensils that you can buy at very low prices, for Dhanteras. Check best offers..

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

New Delhi: Online shopping platforms are very popular as they not only make shopping easier but also bring great deals and sales for customers, giving them the opportunity to buy their favourite products at an extremely low price, as compared to the actual stores. Online shopping platform Amazon is offering bumper discounts on all kinds of products ranging from electronic gadgets to clothes, under its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. The festive season is about to begin and the first festival that everyone will celebrate, will be Dhanteras 2023. On the occasion, most families buy steel utensils that they can use, all year around. Take a look at four steel utensils or objects for kitchen use, that you can buy for Dhanteras..

Trending Now

The Wonderchef stainless steel coconut scraper for kitchen has a vacuum base and a rotatable handle.

It is not an automatic scraper and requires manual operation.

The dimensions of the item is 10 x 12 x 17 centimetres and it has sharp and sturdy blades to effectively scrape coconuts.

It is compact, lightweight and portable; you can use it in the kitchen and also during outdoor activities like picnics and camping.

The stainless steel scraper comes with a one-year warranty and is available on a 48% discount at Rs 259; its actual price being Rs 500.

You may like to read

The OrganizeMee Stainless Steel Chopping Board is a heavy-duty vegetable and fruit cutter.

The board can also be used to chop meat and other cooking ingredients; its product dimensions are 31 x 21 x 1 centimetres and it weighs 800 grams.

It is a rectangular-shaped, medium-sized, dishwasher safe chopping board which is easy to clean and lasts for long.

The stainless steel chopping board originally costs Rs 1,599 but during the sale, it is available at 69% discount; the new price is Rs 497.



The Milton Super 1000 Stainless Steel Bottle is silver in colour and its capacity is 1000 ML.

It is a single wall fridge steel bottle; made of stainless steel from inside and outside; it is a rust-free bottle.

The bottle has a string which makes it easy to carry and the bottle is also easy to maintain in terms of cleaning.

The Milton flask has a unique leak-proof technology , it is odour-free and 100% food grade.

Priced at Rs 441, the Milton bottle is available at Rs 322 after a 27% discount.

The Sumeet Stainless Steel Masala Box/Organiser is in bely shape, it contains seven containers and a small spoon.

It is rust-free, dishwasher safe and food grade with a capacity of 1.1 litres.

It is easy to clean and its dimensions are 17.1 x 17.1 x 6 litres; its weight is 0.560 kg.

The small containers in it is of 5.4 x 5.4 x 4.5 centimetres, its capacity is 90 ml.

The Masala Box is available at Rs 474 after 53% discount; the original price is Rs 1000.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.