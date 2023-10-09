Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Amazing Deals On Realme Smartphones Starting At Just Rs 7,999

Unleash a shopping spree like never before, where unbeatable discounts and exclusive offers converge. Don't miss the chance to upgrade your mobile phones with the Realme Smartphones! SBI cardholders get an extra 10% discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival live now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has finally arrived, and it’s set to be an extravaganza of savings and shopping delight. Starting today, unleashing a shopping extravaganza like never before with a sea of discounts, deals, and exclusive offers on Realme mobile phones starting at just Rs 7,999. Don’t miss out on the shopping extravaganza of the year at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023! Seize this golden opportunity to redefine your smartphone shopping experience and maximize your savings! In addition to these incredible deals and offers, SBI credit and debit cardholders get the extra privilege to enjoy a 10 per cent additional discount on all purchases.

Buy the Realme Narzo N53 which boasts a 6.74-inch AMOLED display, delivering a 90Hz refresh rate with qualcomm processor.

The smartphone is equipped with android 13 and comes with a 4GB dynamic RAM and 64GB internal memory.

The Realme Narzo N53 is equipped with stereo speakers, delivering clear and rich audio.

Capture crisp and detailed photos with 50MP triple camera setup including an 8MP selfie camera with Narzo N53.

Stay connected throughout the day with the impressive battery life of 5000mAH with 33W SUPERVOOC long-lasting battery life of the Realme Narzo N53.

The Realme N53 offers 1 year manufacturer warranty for handsets & 6 months for accessories.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 7,500 and Rs 1,000 off with a coupon on Realme Narzo N53.

Buy the Realme Narzo 60X 5G which boasts a 6.72-inch LCD display, with a 6nm process chipset equipped with the latest android 13.

Capture crisp and detailed photos with 50MP dual camera setup.

The Realme Narzo 60X 5G is equipped with immersive stereo speakers, delivering rich and clear audio.

Stay connected throughout the day with the impressive battery life with 33 W powerful SUPERVOOC charge of 5000mAH and long-lasting battery life of Realme Narzo 60X 5G.

The Realme Narzo 60X 5G offers 4GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage including 2TB external memory.

Get an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,250 and upto 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card on Realme Narzo 60X 5G.

Buy the Realme Narzo N55 which boasts an AMOLED 6.72-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz ultra smooth refresh rate and 680nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone offers an Android 13, qualcomm processor with MediaTek helio G88 chipset.

The smartphone is equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory and up to 12GB of dynamic RAM.

The Realme Narzo N55 is equipped with stereo speakers, delivering an enhanced multimedia experience audio.

A powerful multi-camera system of Realme Narzo N55 comes with a dual camera setup of 64MP including a selfie camera.

The Narzo N55 comes with a powerful 5000mAh lithium-ion battery.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 12,250 and Rs 1200 off with a coupon on Realme Narzo N55.

Buy the Realme Narzo 60 5G which boasts a AMOLED 6.4-inch display with 90Hz ultra smooth refresh rate.

The smartphone offers a powerful MediaTek dimensity 6020 chipset with Android 13.

The smartphone is equipped with upto 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G is equipped with immensive stereo speakers, delivering rich and clear audio whether you are enjoying music or video.

A powerful camera system of Realme Narzo 60 5G comes with a camera setup of 64MP.

The Narzo 60 5G comes with a powerful 5000mAH battery.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 15,100 on Realme Narzo 60 5G and upto Rs 2000 off with coupon.

Avail upto 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card and upto 3 months no cost EMI on Realme Narzo 60 5G.

Buy the Realme Narzo 60 Pro which boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display, and 120 Hz refresh rate with curved vision display.

The smartphone is equipped with Android 13.

The Narzo 60 Pro also offers dimensity 7050 5G chipset and upto 12GB + 1 TB internal storage.

The smartphone has a special prolight camera of 100 MP.

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is designed with premium vegan leather which has an anti- aging material.

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is equipped with immensive dual dolby atmos speakers, delivering an experience for multimedia with clear and rich audio.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 24,000 on Realme Narzo 60 Pro.

Avail upto 10 per cent instant discount for SBI credit card holders and upto 6 months no cost EMI with an additional Rs 1000 off on exchange on Realme Narzo 60 Pro.

