Amazon Festival Sale 2023: Amazing Deals On Tablets From The Best Of Brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: As the Amazon festival commences, there is a huge buzz of enthusiasm all around and the atmosphere is lit up with a frenzy that is rarely seen. Shoppers are all set to pounce on their favourite products as they wait with bated breath to make the most of this lucrative offer like never before.

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Furthermore, SBI credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount on every purchase, adding to the charm of this spectacular event.

Here we have got top 5 Tablets from some of the best brands.

Check them out:

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 21,990

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite Display: 26.31cm (10.4″) display size| TFT display screen | 60Hz display | 16M colour support | Metal Uni-body | Slim and lightweight

Galaxy S8 Tab Processor: Octa-Core processor type |Network/Bearer : 4G

Battery Capacity: 7,040mAh (typical) Battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Camera: 8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera | Video Recording with FHD (1920 x 1080)@30fps Resolution

Safety feature: Multi-layered Samsung Knox security platform

Audio Experience: Dual speakers | AKG | Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound

Physical specification: Weight only 467g | 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 Dimension

2. Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| 144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 25,998

Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor | Adreno 650 | Qualcomm AI engine | LPDDR5 RAM | UFS 3.1 | Up to 8GB RAM

144Hz 7-Stage Refresh Rate | 27.9cm(11) Display | 2.8K Resolution | 1 Billion Colors | 2880*1800 High Resolution

Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos | Long Lasting 8840mAh Battery | Android 13 | MIUI 14 with Android & Security Updates

8MP Front Camera with Focus Frame | 13MP Rear Camera | Metal Unibody Design

3. Redmi Pad | MediaTek Helio G99 | 26.95cm (10.61 inch) 2K Resolution & 90Hz Refresh Rate Display | 4GB RAM & 128GB Storage, Expandable up to 1TB | Quad Speaker – Dolby Atmos | Wi-Fi | Graphite Gray

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 14,498

MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-Core processor | ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU | 4GB RAM | 128GB Internal Storage | Expandable upto 1TB with SD Card

2000 x 1200 High Resolution | 90Hz refresh rate| 26.95cm (10.61 inch) 10 Bit Display | 1 Billion Colours | Low Blue Light Eye Protection

Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos | Long lasting 8000 mAh Battery | Android 12 | MIUI 13 with Android & security updates

8MP Rear Camera with FHD recording | 8MP Front Camera with 105⁰ FOV | Slim Metal Unibody Design

4. Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Blue (5th Generation)

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 51,998

27.69 cm (10.9-inch) Liquid Retina display1 with True Tone, P3 wide colour and an anti-reflective coating

Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB of storage

Available in blue, purple, pink, starlight, and space gray

Stereo landscape speakers

5. HONOR Pad X8 with Free Flip-Cover, 25.65cm (10.1 inch) FHD Display, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM, Mediatek MT8786, Android 12, TUV Rheinland Certified Eye Protection, Up to 14 Hours Battery WiFi Tablet, Blue Hour

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 9,999

4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable storage Up to 512 GB

HONOR Pad X8 equipped with 10.1-inch HONOR FullView display, with 80% screen-to-body ratio, sharp screen technology for transparent visuals

Exclusively designed Flip cover for HONOR Pad X8. The sleek and lightweight stand-fold design is super convenient for providing different viewing angles when watching videos, video conferences, texting, gaming or learning, etc.

Weight only 460g, with a 93% aluminum body and a curved surface designed, as thin as 7.55mm easy to fit the curvature of the palm

With The Split-Screen function opens multiple apps on the same screen at the same time. No matter how many tasks you have, you’ll be able to handle them easily

The new Magic UI 6.1 system based on the latest Android 12, Equipped with a new MediaTek MT8786 8-core processor, with comprehensively improved higher running speeds

Entertainment, Online Classes & Meetings, Study, and Gaming

