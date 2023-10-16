Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 In Rs 5,999! Check Best Deal Ever

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 is available at a massive discount and you have the opportunity to buy the smartphone in just Rs 5,999. Know more about the deal..

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

New Delhi: Amazon is one of the biggest shopping apps in the world and from time to time, the shopping platform offers massive discounts and deals on all kinds of products, from electronic gadgets like smartphones and televisions to clothes, home decor and other such stuff. Currently, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is going on giving people in India, the opportunity to buy their favourite products at the lowest price possible. If you are interested in buying a smartphone or more particularly, an iPhone and its high price is stopping you, know how you can buy an iPhone 13 128GB in just Rs 5,999. Check deal details..

We are talking about the 128GB Storage Variant of the Apple iPhone 13 which according to the online shopping platform, originally costs Rs 59,900 but is available at a 15% discount, taking the price down to Rs 50,999. The smartphone is also available on EMI, starting from Rs 2,473 and in case you use an SBI Debit Card to pay for the device, you can get an additional discount of Rs 750 taking the price of the Apple iPhone 13 to Rs 50,249.

Here’s How You Can Buy iPhone 13 In Rs 5,999

As mentioned earlier, the Apple iPhone 13, worth Rs 59,900 is available at Rs 50,999 after discount. In case you exchange your current phone to buy the new smartphone, you can get a discount of up to Rs 45,000. Depending on the condition of your phone, if you are able to get the entire discount amount, you will be able to buy the iPhone 13 in just Rs 5,999.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 Specifications

The Apple iPhone 13 128GB storage variant works on the operating system iOS 14 and the cellular technology it works on, is 5G. The screen size of this smartphone is 6.1-inches with OLED display and the durable design is water and dust resistant. The phone offers up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge, functioning on A15 Bionic Chip. The phone has an upgraded camera, has a cinematic mode for 1080p at 30 fps and Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps.

