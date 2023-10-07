Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check Best Gaming Laptops on Discounted Prices

Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Amazon's highly anticipated Great Indian Festival Sale is making a comeback, starting today, October 8, and it has already kicked off for Prime members.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Amazon’s highly anticipated Great Indian Festival Sale is making a comeback, starting today, October 8, and it has already kicked off for Prime members. The e-commerce giant is providing amazing discounts and significant savings on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic products. During this amazing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, customers can expect a slew of discounts, and other benefits on laptops, smartphones, and other electronic gadgets.

With the holiday season approaching, shoppers are awaiting the opportunity to take advantage of fantastic offers. It is an excellent opportunity to improve your technological experience, and among the many enticing options, gaming laptops stand out. These versatile devices cater not only to gamers but also to content creators and individuals seeking high-performance computing solutions. In this article, we have curated some of the top best deals on Gaming laptops. Check the full list here.

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor consisting of 12 cores for multitasking and productivity. The laptop boasts an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU equipped with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, delivering outstanding graphics performance including ray tracing and AI features. During the Amazon sale, it is priced at Rs 49,990.

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Specifications, Features, Price

Brand Acer

Model Name Aspire 5 Gaming

Screen Size 15.6 Inches

Colour Gray

Hard Disk Size 512 GB

CPU Model Core i5

RAM Memory Installed Size 16 GB

Operating System Windows 11 Home

Special Feature Aluminum Top Cover, Wi-Fi 6, Elevated Design, Thunderbolt 4

Graphics Card Description Dedicated

With a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display boasting a 144Hz refresh rate and a 9ms response time, the HP Victus gaming laptop is designed to deliver exceptional performance. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, the HP Victus Gaming Laptop is available at Rs 54,990. The 15.6-inch, FHD, 250-nit, 144Hz, anti-glare, and micro-edge display keeps you in the thick of action with a fast 9 ms response time, reduced image ghosting, and crisp visuals.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Specifications, Features, Price

Brand HP

Model Name 15-fb0134AX

Screen Size 39.6 Centimetres

Colour Performance Blue

Hard Disk Size 512 GB

CPU Model Ryzen 5

RAM Memory Installed Size 16 GB

Operating System Windows 11 Home

Special Feature FHD, Backlit Keyboard, Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare, Numeric Keypad

Graphics Card Description Dedicated

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 stands as a formidable gaming laptop, well-prepared to tackle demanding gaming sessions and multitasking with ease. It is driven by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor featuring 8 cores, and it boasts a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, ensuring breathtaking graphics performance and a seamless gaming experience devoid of lag. During the Amazon sale, you can buy it at Rs 57,990.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop Specifications, Features, Price

Brand ASUS

Model Name TUF Gaming F15

Screen Size 15.6 Inches

Colour Black

Hard Disk Size 512 GB

CPU Model Core i5

RAM Memory Installed Size 16 GB

Operating System Windows 11 Home

Special Feature HD Audio, Backlit Keyboard, Anti Glare Coating

Graphics Card Description Dedicated

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, the Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop is priced at Rs 69,990. With a generous 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD, ample storage is in place to ensure seamless operation and a hassle-free multitasking experience. Furthermore, the laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, enhancing the gaming experience to an exceptional level.

Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop Specifications, Features, Price

Brand Dell

Model Name G15-5520

Screen Size 15.6 Inches

Colour Dark Shadow Grey

Hard Disk Size 512 GB

CPU Model Core i5

RAM Memory Installed Size 16 GB

Operating System Windows 11 Home

Special Feature Backlit Keyboard, Anti Glare Coating

Graphics Card Description Dedicated

The gaming laptop features an Alienware-inspired thermal design for optimal cooling and enhanced performance during demanding tasks.

