Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Offers, Deals on Lenovo Tablets; Price, Features Here

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has officially started, granting its customers amazing discounts and significant savings on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic products.

At the ongoing Amazon Sale, you'll discover incredible discounts on Lenovo tablets. This occasion presents an excellent chance to buy your beloved Lenovo tablets at reduced rates, making it a perfect moment for tech lovers to update their gadget collections.

According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) is currently available for as low as Rs 14,999. While the official price of the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) is Rs 32,000, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) Specification, Features

Brand: Lenovo

Model Name: Lenovo Tab M10

Memory Storage: Capacity 128 GB

Screen Size: 10.61 Inches

Display Resolution: Maximum 2000 x 1200

10.61 inch FHD 2K (2000 * 1200) display| 400 nits brightness| PPI 220| 72% NTSC

Dual Tone Metal Body| 7.45 mm thin| Android 12 OS

Snapdragon SDM 6803 processor (4 *A73, 2.4 GHz + 4 * A53, 1.9 GHz0| 6 GB RAM| 128 GB ROM expandable upto 1 TB| 7700 mAH battery| 12 hours video playback time

Quad speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos| Google Kids Space with Parental Control| Entertainment Space| Netflix| Amazon Music| Google One

8 MP Auto-Focus with Flash Rear Camera| 8 MP Fixed Focus Front Camera| 1 year warranty for tablet and 6 month warranty for battery

According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is currently available for as low as Rs 18,999. While the official price of the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is Rs 39,000, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers.

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) Specification, Features

Brand Lenovo

Model Name Tab P11 (2nd Gen)

Memory Storage Capacity 128 GB

Screen Size 11.5 Inches

Operating System Android 12, Android

11.5 Inch 2K (2000 x 1200) IPS Display

120 Hz Refresh Rate, 400 Nits Brightness

4 Speakers, 1Wx4, optimized with Dolby Atmos

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Battery: 7700 mAh

MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core Processor

According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the Lenovo Tab M9 is currently available for as low as Rs 8,499. While the official price of the Lenovo Tab M9 is Rs 16,000, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers.

Lenovo Tab M9 Specification, Features

Brand Lenovo

Model Name ZAC40038IN

Memory Storage Capacity 32 GB

Screen Size 9 Inches

Display Resolution Maximum 1340×800 Pixels

Display : 9 inch HD IPS (1340×800) display| 400nits brightness | Anti-fingerprint

Build : 7.99 mm thin| 344 gm light| Android 12 | MediaTek Helio G80 octa core processor|

Memory & Storage : 3 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM expandable upto 128 GB

Battery : 5100 mAH battery| 13 hours video playback time

Camera : 8 MP Auto-Focus Rear Camera| 2 MP Auto-Focus Front Camera | Face Unlock technology

