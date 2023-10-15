By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Offers, Deals on Lenovo Tablets; Price, Features Here
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has officially started, granting its customers amazing discounts and significant savings on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic products.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has officially started, granting its customers amazing discounts and significant savings on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic products. At the ongoing Amazon Sale, you’ll discover incredible discounts on Lenovo tablets. This occasion presents an excellent chance to buy your beloved Lenovo tablets at reduced rates, making it a perfect moment for tech lovers to update their gadget collections.
Trending Now
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) (10.61 inch (26.94 cm), 6 GB, 128 GB, Wi-Fi), Storm Grey with Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor, 7700 mAH Battery and Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos
According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) is currently available for as low as Rs 14,999. While the official price of the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) is Rs 32,000, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers.
You may like to read
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (3rd Gen) Specification, Features
- Brand: Lenovo
- Model Name: Lenovo Tab M10
- Memory Storage: Capacity 128 GB
- Screen Size: 10.61 Inches
- Display Resolution: Maximum 2000 x 1200
- 10.61 inch FHD 2K (2000 * 1200) display| 400 nits brightness| PPI 220| 72% NTSC
- Dual Tone Metal Body| 7.45 mm thin| Android 12 OS
- Snapdragon SDM 6803 processor (4 *A73, 2.4 GHz + 4 * A53, 1.9 GHz0| 6 GB RAM| 128 GB ROM expandable upto 1 TB| 7700 mAH battery| 12 hours video playback time
- Quad speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos| Google Kids Space with Parental Control| Entertainment Space| Netflix| Amazon Music| Google One
- 8 MP Auto-Focus with Flash Rear Camera| 8 MP Fixed Focus Front Camera| 1 year warranty for tablet and 6 month warranty for battery
Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)| 11.5 Inch| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable| Wi-Fi + LTE| 120 Hz, 2K Display(2000×1200)|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZABG0285IN)
According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is currently available for as low as Rs 18,999. While the official price of the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is Rs 39,000, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers.
- Brand Lenovo
- Model Name Tab P11 (2nd Gen)
- Memory Storage Capacity 128 GB
- Screen Size 11.5 Inches
- Operating System Android 12, Android
- 11.5 Inch 2K (2000 x 1200) IPS Display
- 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 400 Nits Brightness
- 4 Speakers, 1Wx4, optimized with Dolby Atmos
- Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Battery: 7700 mAh
- MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-core Processor
Lenovo Tab M9 | 9 Inch (22.86 cm)| 3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi | Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor| Color: Arctic Grey (ZAC40038IN)
According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the Lenovo Tab M9 is currently available for as low as Rs 8,499. While the official price of the Lenovo Tab M9 is Rs 16,000, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers.
Lenovo Tab M9 Specification, Features
- Brand Lenovo
- Model Name ZAC40038IN
- Memory Storage Capacity 32 GB
- Screen Size 9 Inches
- Display Resolution Maximum 1340×800 Pixels
- Display : 9 inch HD IPS (1340×800) display| 400nits brightness | Anti-fingerprint
- Build : 7.99 mm thin| 344 gm light| Android 12 | MediaTek Helio G80 octa core processor|
- Memory & Storage : 3 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM expandable upto 128 GB
- Battery : 5100 mAH battery| 13 hours video playback time
- Camera : 8 MP Auto-Focus Rear Camera| 2 MP Auto-Focus Front Camera | Face Unlock technology
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.