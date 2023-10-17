Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Price Smartphones From The Best Of Brands

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: As the Amazon festival commences, there is a huge buzz of enthusiasm all around and the atmosphere is lit up with a frenzy that is rarely seen. Shoppers are all set to pounce on their favourite products as they wait with bated breath to make the most of this lucrative offer like never before.

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Furthermore, SBI credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount on every purchase, adding to the charm of this spectacular event.

Here we have got top 5 Smartphones from the best brands.

Check them out:

1. realme narzo 60X 5G（Stellar Green,6GB,128GB Storage ）Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 14,499

With a 33 W Powerful SUPERVOOC Charge, 30 minutes charge for 50% battery and full charge in 70 minutes,5000mAh massive battery, without ever being concerned about the battery running out

50MP Primary Camera, street photography high-quality pictures that catch every details with astounding clarity

Fast refresh displays cut blur in animations, scrolling and games to provide a notably better user experience. Multi levels of refresh rates means the display can save much energy and users can use for longer time

According to the installation of a photo 4M to calculate: 128GB of memory can be installed 28000 + photos； According to a 720P TV series size of 250M to calculate: 128GB memory can be loaded with 450 + TV series

More comfortable unlocking position than back fingerprint When the phone is placed face up on the desk, the user can unlock the phone by side fingerprint without picking it up, which is more comfortable and convenient than holding the phone up with the back fingerprint

2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Chromatic Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 19,999

Camera: 108 MP Main Camera with EIS; 2MP Depth-Assist Lens and 2MP Macro Lens; Front (Selfie) Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera Mode: Hi-res 108MP mode, 3x Lossles Zoom, Photo, Video, Nightscape, Expert, Panoramic, Portrait, Macro, Time-lapse, Slow-motion, Long exposure, Dual-view video, Text Scanner, 1080p/720p@30fps, Video zoom: 1080P@30fps, 720P@30fps, Slow motion: 720P@120fps, Time-Lapse: 1080P@30fps, Steady Video EIS support

Display: 6.72 Inches; 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate; FHD+(1080×2400), Colors: 16.7 Million colors, 391 ppi, Aspect Ratio: 20:9, Brightness: 550 nits (typical), 680 nits (HBM)

Operating System: Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition

3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Waterfall Blue,6GB,128GB)|120Hz sAMOLED Display|50MP Triple No Shake Cam|6000 mAh Battery|4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM+|Android 13|Without Charger

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 15,999

16.42 Centimeters (6.5-Inch) Super AMOLED Display, FHD+ Resolution, 1080 x 2340 Pixels Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5

50MP+8MP+2MP Triple Camera Setup – True 50MP No Shake Cam (F1.8) Main Camera + 8MP (F2.2) + 2MP (F2.4)| 13MP (F2.0) Front Camera

6000mAH Lithium-ion battery, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty for Device and 6 Months Manufacturer Warranty for Inbox Accessories including batteries from the date of purchase

4 Generations of OS Upgrades and 5 Years of Security Updates

Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz with the 12 Band Support for a True 5G Experience

4. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (Stellar Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with Charger | World’s First Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 | Best in-Segment 120Hz Refresh Rate | Travel Adaptor Included in The Box

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 12,999

World’s First Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor, that allows you to level up your performance with confidence through its efficient 6nm Process.

Best In-Segment 120Hz Screen Refresh Rate: Which comes with lagfree & nimble scrolling. The FHD+ display lets you enjoy to the fullest with every game you play and every content you watch with its crisp detailing of colours.

5000mAh Battery: Keeps iQOO Z6 Lite 5G to a longer usage, for a more enjoyable gaming and video experience, which offers Music Playback Time of 127 Hours, Social Media of 21.6 hours, OTT Streaming of 14.5 hours and Gaming of 8.3 hours.

50MP Eye Autofocus main camera, is designed to address the out-of-focus issues. The feature performs fast Eye Autofocus at a high refresh rate, allowing the camera to maintain a stable and clear focus on the subjects in movement.

Stylish & Slim Design: 8.25mm Thin & 194g Weight, with All new 2.5D flat frame design with Matt finish

5. Redmi 12 5G Jade Black 4GB RAM 128GB ROM

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 11,999

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform : Power efficient 4nm architecture | 8GB of RAM including 4GB Virtual

Display: Large 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection

Camera: 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera with classic film filters, Film Frame, Portrait, Night Mode, 50MP mode, Time-lapse, Google lens | 8MP Selfie camera

5000mAh(typ) battery with 22.5W charger in-box

MIUI Dialer | MIUI 14 with Android 13 | Side fingerprint | IR blaster | 3.5mm Audio jack | IP53 rating

