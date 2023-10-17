Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy 40-Inch Full HD Smart LED TV In Less Than Half The MRP, Check Deal

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is going on and there are great deals on several products. Know how you can buy a 40-Inch Full HD Smart LED TV In Less Than Half The MRP, in just Rs 13,679..

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

New Delhi: Online shopping platforms are very popular as they not only make shopping easier but also bring great deals and sales for customers, giving them the opportunity to buy their favourite products at an extremely low price, as compared to the actual stores. Online shopping platform Amazon is offering bumper discounts on all kinds of products ranging from electronic gadgets to home decor under its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Take a look at an amazing deal, that you should not miss in any case. Know how you can get an Acer 40-inch Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV in just Rs 13,679 when its actual price according to the shopping platform, is Rs. 29,999. Check the entire deal and know how you avail the offer..

We are talking about the Acer 40-inch Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage which costs Rs 29,999 according to the online shopping platform. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the smart tv is available at Rs 17,499. In case you use an SBI Credit Card to pay for the device, you can get an additional discount of Rs 1,500 taking the price of the Acer 40-inch Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV to Rs 15,999.

Here’s How You Can Buy Smart TV At Less Than Half The Price

As mentioned earlier, the Acer 40-inch Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV, worth Rs 29,999 is available at Rs 15,999 after the sale discount and bank offer. In case you exchange your current television to buy the new smart tv, you can get a discount of up to Rs 2,570. Depending on the condition of your television, if you are able to get the entire discount amount, you will be able to buy the Acer 40-inch Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV in just Rs 13,429.

