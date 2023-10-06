Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy Affordable Computer Accessories From Logitech, HP Starting At Rs 799

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy Affordable Computer Accessories From Logitech, HP Starting At Rs 799

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find the best Kickstarter deals on computer accessories from HP, Logitech, and more, starting at Rs 799.

Welcome to the tech-savvy shopper's paradise! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here, and it's bringing you the hottest deals on computer accessories that won't break the bank.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Welcome to the tech-savvy shopper’s paradise! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here, and it’s bringing you the hottest deals on computer accessories that won’t break the bank. Whether you’re a professional in need of cutting-edge peripherals or a casual user looking to upgrade your setup, this sale has something for everyone. Get ready to elevate your computing experience with top-notch products from trusted brands like Logitech and HP, starting at an unbeatable price of just Rs 799. In this article, we’ll dive into the must-have computer accessories on offer during this sale, so you can make the most of this tech extravaganza without burning a hole in your pocket.

Trending Now

Silent Click Technology : Experience an ultra-quiet mouse with a 90% reduced click sound, ensuring a distraction-free environment for you and those around you.

: Experience an ultra-quiet mouse with a 90% reduced click sound, ensuring a distraction-free environment for you and those around you. Ergonomically Designed : The comfortable mobile shape of this mouse is perfect for on-the-go use. It’s small enough to toss in your bag, and its ambidextrous design suits both left and right-handed users.

: The comfortable mobile shape of this mouse is perfect for on-the-go use. It’s small enough to toss in your bag, and its ambidextrous design suits both left and right-handed users. Easy USB Connectivity : The USB receiver is conveniently provided with the mouse and can be found in a slot next to the battery compartment. Simply plug it into your computer’s USB port for an instant connection.

: The USB receiver is conveniently provided with the mouse and can be found in a slot next to the battery compartment. Simply plug it into your computer’s USB port for an instant connection. Extended Battery Life : Enjoy up to 18 months of usage with the mouse’s impressive battery life. It also features an auto-sleep function to conserve power when not in use.

: Enjoy up to 18 months of usage with the mouse’s impressive battery life. It also features an auto-sleep function to conserve power when not in use. Effortless Setup: The mouse automatically connects to your computer via the tiny wireless receiver, ensuring a hassle-free installation process. Say goodbye to cables and enjoy the freedom of wireless technology.

You may like to read

Buy Now

Bluetooth 5.1 Connectivity : Say goodbye to dongles with our Bluetooth 5.1-enabled mouse. Enjoy a more efficient and reliable wireless connection that ensures longevity and strength.

: Say goodbye to dongles with our Bluetooth 5.1-enabled mouse. Enjoy a more efficient and reliable wireless connection that ensures longevity and strength. Precision Tracking : This mouse boasts an optical sensor with a precise 1600 DPI, allowing it to accurately track every movement. Experience smooth, speedy, and highly sensitive control.

: This mouse boasts an optical sensor with a precise 1600 DPI, allowing it to accurately track every movement. Experience smooth, speedy, and highly sensitive control. Sleek Ambidextrous Design : Designed with both aesthetics and comfort in mind, this mouse features a sleek and ambidextrous design. It’s available in three stylish colors: black, red, or silver, making it a perfect fit for any workspace.

: Designed with both aesthetics and comfort in mind, this mouse features a sleek and ambidextrous design. It’s available in three stylish colors: black, red, or silver, making it a perfect fit for any workspace. All-Day Performance: With a strong and fast connection, as well as precise tracking capabilities, this mouse will keep you clicking effortlessly throughout the day, every day.

Buy Now

Ambidextrous Convenience : This optical mouse is perfect for both left- and right-handed users. Its compact, portable design allows you to take it wherever work beckons.

: This optical mouse is perfect for both left- and right-handed users. Its compact, portable design allows you to take it wherever work beckons. Universal Compatibility : Compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10, 11, Chrome OS, and Linux kernel 2.6 and above, along with a USB port, ensuring seamless integration with your system.

: Compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10, 11, Chrome OS, and Linux kernel 2.6 and above, along with a USB port, ensuring seamless integration with your system. Plug and Play Simplicity : Enjoy a reliable wireless connection up to 33 feet away with the included USB receiver. No tedious pairing or software installation required for this keyboard and mouse combo.

: Enjoy a reliable wireless connection up to 33 feet away with the included USB receiver. No tedious pairing or software installation required for this keyboard and mouse combo. Full-Size Keyboard : Get all the keys you need, including a number pad and 15 handy shortcut keys. The smooth, curved keys provide a comfortable and familiar typing experience.

: Get all the keys you need, including a number pad and 15 handy shortcut keys. The smooth, curved keys provide a comfortable and familiar typing experience. Exceptional Durability : The Logitech MK235 wireless keyboard features a spill-proof design, anti-fading treatment, and sturdy tilt legs for added resilience.

: The Logitech MK235 wireless keyboard features a spill-proof design, anti-fading treatment, and sturdy tilt legs for added resilience. Extended Battery Life: Say goodbye to battery hassles. Enjoy up to 3 years of battery life for the keyboard and 1 year for the mouse with the MK235 combo.

Buy Now

Multi-Device Mastery : Seamlessly switch between up to 3 wireless devices with a quick tap of the Easy-Switch button. Connect your Bluetooth-enabled devices, from iPhones and iPads to Android tablets and Windows PCs.

: Seamlessly switch between up to 3 wireless devices with a quick tap of the Easy-Switch button. Connect your Bluetooth-enabled devices, from iPhones and iPads to Android tablets and Windows PCs. Streamlined and Compact : This Bluetooth keyboard offers full functionality in a sleek, compact design. It’s your productivity powerhouse that won’t hog desk space or weigh down your bag.

: This Bluetooth keyboard offers full functionality in a sleek, compact design. It’s your productivity powerhouse that won’t hog desk space or weigh down your bag. Extended Battery Life : Say goodbye to constant battery changes. Enjoy up to an impressive 2 years of battery life, depending on usage patterns, saving you time and hassle.

: Say goodbye to constant battery changes. Enjoy up to an impressive 2 years of battery life, depending on usage patterns, saving you time and hassle. Universal Compatibility: Type effortlessly across a range of devices, whether it’s Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iOS, or AppleTV. It auto-detects your device, mapping keys to match your familiar shortcuts.

Buy Now

Ultimate Comfort : The Recurve 300, complete with a thumb rest, offers unparalleled comfort during those marathon gaming sessions.

: The Recurve 300, complete with a thumb rest, offers unparalleled comfort during those marathon gaming sessions. Built for Gaming : Packed with a high-performance gaming sensor and 8 action-packed buttons, the Recurve 300, with its 1000Hz polling rate, is engineered for serious gaming.

: Packed with a high-performance gaming sensor and 8 action-packed buttons, the Recurve 300, with its 1000Hz polling rate, is engineered for serious gaming. DPI Mastery : Take control with on-the-fly DPI adjustments. Switch between six DPI settings (800/1600/2400/4800/6400/12000) at the push of a dedicated button, reaching a blazing 12000 DPI.

: Take control with on-the-fly DPI adjustments. Switch between six DPI settings (800/1600/2400/4800/6400/12000) at the push of a dedicated button, reaching a blazing 12000 DPI. Striking RGB : Elevate your gaming rig’s aesthetics with six unique RGB colors, setting the stage for an immersive gaming experience.

: Elevate your gaming rig’s aesthetics with six unique RGB colors, setting the stage for an immersive gaming experience. Universal Compatibility : Whether you’re a PC or Mac gamer, rest assured, your gaming experience won’t be compromised. The high-transmission braided cable ensures seamless, lag-free action.

: Whether you’re a PC or Mac gamer, rest assured, your gaming experience won’t be compromised. The high-transmission braided cable ensures seamless, lag-free action. 12 Months of Assurance: Enjoy peace of mind with a 12-month warranty, because we believe in the durability of our gaming gear.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES