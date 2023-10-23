Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy Apple Smartwatches Under Rs 40K; Features, Specifications Inside

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has kicked off in full force, bringing with it a diverse selection of enticing deals and discounts spanning a wide spectrum of products. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on several Apple products.
Apple watches offer remarkable battery life, calling capabilities, emergency SOS, and an array of health features for real-time calorie tracking and well-being monitoring. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is already underway, presenting a wide selection of models, along with the added benefit of no-cost EMI options for your purchase. Plus, there are enticing cashback offers, and additional perks to explore during this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.
- It works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services. Unlock your Mac automatically. Find your devices with a tap. Apple Watch requires an iPhone 8 or later with the latest iOS version.
- All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health and stay safe. Now up to 20% faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Smartwatch Features
- Send a text, make a call and stream music without your iPhone. Cellular lets you do it all without your iPhone nearby.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
During this sale, one can buy an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at a price of Rs ₹24,999. The Apple watch is available in a range of sizes and colours, with dozens of straps to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into.
- Brand Apple
- Model Name Watch SE
- Style GPS
- Colour Silver/White
- Screen Size 40 Millimetres
