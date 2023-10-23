Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy Apple Smartwatches Under Rs 40K; Features, Specifications Inside

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has kicked off in full force, bringing with it a diverse selection of enticing deals and discounts s

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has kicked off in full force, bringing with it a diverse selection of enticing deals and discounts spanning a wide spectrum of products. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on several Apple products.

Apple watches offer remarkable battery life, calling capabilities, emergency SOS, and an array of health features for real-time calorie tracking and well-being monitoring. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is already underway, presenting a wide selection of models, along with the added benefit of no-cost EMI options for your purchase. Plus, there are enticing cashback offers, and additional perks to explore during this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Smartwatch is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 27,299. Despite the official price being Rs 32,900, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Features

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health and stay safe. Now up to 20% faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever.

Send a text, make a call and stream music without your iPhone. Cellular lets you do it all without your iPhone nearby. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) During this sale, one can buy an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at a price of Rs ₹24,999. The Apple watch is available in a range of sizes and colours, with dozens of straps to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into.

Brand Apple

Model Name Watch SE

Style GPS

Colour Silver/White

Screen Size 40 Millimetres Buy Now

