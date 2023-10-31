Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy Boat Bluetooth Speakers Under Rs 3000; Check Features Here

Home

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for 2023, which began on October 8 for all users, has now been extended to the Extra Happiness Days sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for 2023, which began on October 8 for all users, has now been extended to the Extra Happiness Days sale. This extended phase offers exclusive discounts and deals on a wide range of products across various categories. Boat Bluetooth speakers open up a realm of opportunities, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 provides the perfect occasion to discover the most recent models and grab fantastic discounts. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.

boAt Stone 180 5W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 10 Hours Playback, 1.75″ Driver, IPX7 & TWS Feature(Black) As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the boAt Stone 180 5W Bluetooth Speaker is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 999. Despite the official price being Rs 2,490, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers. Stone 180 comes equipped with 1.75″ Dynamic Drivers for powerful immersive sound. You may like to read Buy Now Product Details Brand boAt

Model Name Stone 180

Speaker Type Outdoor

Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless

Special Feature Wireless;Portable;Bluetooth

Its power packed 800mAh battery ensures extended indulgence in musical bliss with up to 10 hours of play time, Charging Time : 1.5 Hours

The speaker offers 5W of premium High Definition sound, Frequency Response – 70Hz-70kHz Stone 180 supports instant wireless connectivity with latest Bluetooth v5.0

Connect two Stone 180’s and turn the scene right around with double the volume at the same clarity level, get the party started anywhere, anytime with the boAt Stone 180

It is IPX7 rated which offers protection against sweat and water.

It offers dual connectivity via Bluetooth & AUX.

1 year warranty from the date of purchase

Product Details

Brand boAt

Model Name Stone 352

Speaker Type Portable Speaker

Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Auxiliary, wireless

Special Feature Wireless; Portable; Bluetooth

With a speaker that offers an IPX7 marked resistance against water and splashes, you can enjoy your playlists across terrains in a carefree way. Charging Time About 1.5-2 hours

True Wireless- It supports TWS functionality, meaning you can connect two Stone 352s together and simultaneously play music on both of them for twice the impact.

Playback- The speaker offers up to a total of 12 hours of playtime per single charge at 60% volume level. Bluetooth Range – 10m

Controls- You can control playback and adjust volume levels with ease courtesy easy to access controls.

boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker with 12W RMS Stereo Sound, 10HRS Playtime, TWS Feature, IPX4, Multi-Compatibility Mode(Black) As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 1,799. Despite the official price being Rs 3,990, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers. Buy Now Product Details It supports TWS functionality, meaning you can connect two Stone 620s together and play music on both of them simultaneously for twice the impact. Charging time: 3h

The IPX4 marked water and splash resistant build lets you carry your sound wherever travel without any worry.

The speaker offers up to a total of 10 hours of playtime per single charge via Type C interface at 60% volume level.

