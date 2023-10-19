By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy Haier Appliances For Your Home With Up to 50% Off
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The highly awaited Amazon Sale 2023 is now in full swing, offering a wide array of enticing deals and discounts across a range of product categories. At the on
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The highly awaited Amazon Sale 2023 is now in full swing, offering a wide array of enticing deals and discounts across a range of product categories. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on Haier Appliances.
Trending Now
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 62,990. Despite the official price being Rs 1,03,990, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.
You may like to read
Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators Features
- Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator: Premium Refrigerators with auto-defrost function to prevent ice build-up.
- Capacity 602L Litres: Suitable for families with 5 or more members | Freezer Capacity: 238 Ltr , Fresh Food Capacity: 392 Ltr
- Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor.
- Inverter Compressor with Cooling technology – Energy efficient, silent operation & more durable with Expert cooling technology
- Storage or Interior description : Fresh food capacity : 392 Ltr | Freezer capacity : 238 Ltr |drawers : 4| Shelf Type : Toughened Glass |Large vegitable box |Anti-bacterial gasket
- Spescial Feature: Convertible, Stabilizer Free Operation, Door Pocket, Magic Cooling, Deo Fresh Technology, Inverter Technology, Anti Bacterial Gasket, Clean Back, Durable, Energy Savings,, Frost Free, Low Noise, Door Lock
- Item Dimensions: 69.7×90.5×177.5(LxWxH) | Weight : 94Kg
- Included in the box: 1 Refrigerator Unit, Egg Tray, Ice Tray, User Manual, Warranty Card, Keys
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Haier 22L Convection Microwave is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 8,990. Despite the official price being Rs 16,500, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.
- Brand Haier
- Product Dimensions 45.6D x 51.7W x 33.2H Centimeters
- Colour 22L – Black
- Capacity 22 litres
- Special Feature Tadka Curry, Child Lock, Defrost, Paneer/Ghee, Control Panel Lock
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features
- Split AC with Inverter Compressor: Frost Self-Clean feature for clean and healthy air on a press of a button |Cooling at extreme temperature | Star rating as per new guidelines, valid till year 2024
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton Suitable for big size rooms (140 to 150 sq ft.); 412 CFM Air Circulation & Ambient
- Temperature: 54 degree Celsius extreme temperature cooling
- Energy Rating : 3 Star – Energy efficiency | Annual Energy Consumption: 925.24 Units Per Year| ISEER Value: 3.85 (Please Refer Energy Label On Product Page Or Contact Brand For More Details)
- Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 6 Years on Compressor
- Copper Condenser Coil – Protection lacquer Coating ENIROOF PUF-103 is cross linked urethane based acrylic resin, translucent gloss finish coating, which give excellent abrasion and heat resistant protection against most challenging weather & condition, with very good film forming nature.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.