Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy Haier Appliances For Your Home With Up to 50% Off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy Haier Appliances For Your Home With Up to 50% Off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The highly awaited Amazon Sale 2023 is now in full swing, offering a wide array of enticing deals and discounts across a range of product categories. At the on

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The highly awaited Amazon Sale 2023 is now in full swing, offering a wide array of enticing deals and discounts across a range of product categories. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on Haier Appliances.

Trending Now

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 62,990. Despite the official price being Rs 1,03,990, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

You may like to read

Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators Features

Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator: Premium Refrigerators with auto-defrost function to prevent ice build-up.

Capacity 602L Litres: Suitable for families with 5 or more members | Freezer Capacity: 238 Ltr , Fresh Food Capacity: 392 Ltr

Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor.

Inverter Compressor with Cooling technology – Energy efficient, silent operation & more durable with Expert cooling technology

Storage or Interior description : Fresh food capacity : 392 Ltr | Freezer capacity : 238 Ltr |drawers : 4| Shelf Type : Toughened Glass |Large vegitable box |Anti-bacterial gasket

Spescial Feature: ‎Convertible, Stabilizer Free Operation, Door Pocket, Magic Cooling, Deo Fresh Technology, Inverter Technology, Anti Bacterial Gasket, Clean Back, Durable, Energy Savings,, Frost Free, Low Noise, Door Lock

Item Dimensions: 69.7×90.5×177.5(LxWxH) | Weight : 94Kg

Included in the box: 1 Refrigerator Unit, Egg Tray, Ice Tray, User Manual, Warranty Card, Keys

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Haier 22L Convection Microwave is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 8,990. Despite the official price being Rs 16,500, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.



Buy Now Haier 22L Convection Microwave (HIL22ECCFSD, Black, Floral Pattern) features

Product Dimensions 45.6D x 51.7W x 33.2H Centimeters

Colour 22L – Black

Capacity 22 litres

Special Feature Tadka Curry, Child Lock, Defrost, Paneer/Ghee, Control Panel Lock

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 31,990. Despite the official price being Rs 64,000, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features

Split AC with Inverter Compressor: Frost Self-Clean feature for clean and healthy air on a press of a button |Cooling at extreme temperature | Star rating as per new guidelines, valid till year 2024

Capacity: 1.5 Ton Suitable for big size rooms (140 to 150 sq ft.); 412 CFM Air Circulation & Ambient

Temperature: 54 degree Celsius extreme temperature cooling

Energy Rating : 3 Star – Energy efficiency | Annual Energy Consumption: 925.24 Units Per Year| ISEER Value: 3.85 (Please Refer Energy Label On Product Page Or Contact Brand For More Details)

Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 6 Years on Compressor

Copper Condenser Coil – Protection lacquer Coating ENIROOF PUF-103 is cross linked urethane based acrylic resin, translucent gloss finish coating, which give excellent abrasion and heat resistant protection against most challenging weather & condition, with very good film forming nature.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES