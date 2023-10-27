Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy Immersion Rod Water Heater Under Rs 1000

At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on immersion rod water heaters. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has kicked off in full force, bringing with it a diverse selection of enticing deals and discounts spanning a wide spectrum of product categories. Buying an immersion rod water heater can be a cost-effective way to heat water during the winter season, especially if you have limited hot water options. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on immersion rod water heaters. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Bajaj Immersion Rod Water Heater 1500 is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 499. Despite the official price being Rs 665, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Bajaj Immersion Rod Water Heater specification

Material Copper

Voltage 250 Volts, 230 Volts

Item Dimensions LxWxH 6 x 33 x 7.5 Centimeters

Brand Bajaj

Colour silver

No Installation is required

Product Dimensions: 40 Cms

Type: Rod,

Power Requirement:230 – 250 V, 50 – 60 Hz , Low-Cost Water Heating

Anti-corrosive Material; Low-Cost Water Heating; Consumes less energy; Heating Element Type: Hairpin Tubular Element

Warranty: 1 year on Product

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15 1500 is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 749. Despite the official price being Rs 990, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15 1500 Watt (White Blue)

Material Plastic

Voltage 230 Volts

Item Dimensions LxWxH 7 x 34 Centimeters

Brand Havells

Colour White Blue

