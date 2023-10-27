By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy Immersion Rod Water Heater Under Rs 1000
At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on immersion rod water heaters. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has kicked off in full force, bringing with it a diverse selection of enticing deals and discounts spanning a wide spectrum of product categories. Buying an immersion rod water heater can be a cost-effective way to heat water during the winter season, especially if you have limited hot water options. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on immersion rod water heaters. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.
Bajaj Immersion Rod Water Heater 1500 Watts
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Bajaj Immersion Rod Water Heater 1500 is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 499. Despite the official price being Rs 665, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.
Bajaj Immersion Rod Water Heater specification
- Material Copper
- Voltage 250 Volts, 230 Volts
- Item Dimensions LxWxH 6 x 33 x 7.5 Centimeters
- Brand Bajaj
- Colour silver
- No Installation is required
- Product Dimensions: 40 Cms
- Type: Rod,
- Power Requirement:230 – 250 V, 50 – 60 Hz , Low-Cost Water Heating
- Anti-corrosive Material; Low-Cost Water Heating; Consumes less energy; Heating Element Type: Hairpin Tubular Element
- Warranty: 1 year on Product
Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15 1500 Watt (White Blue)
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15 1500 is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 749. Despite the official price being Rs 990, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.
Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15 1500 Watt (White Blue)
- Material Plastic
- Voltage 230 Volts
- Item Dimensions LxWxH 7 x 34 Centimeters
- Brand Havells
- Colour White Blue
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Rico IRPRO 1500w Japanese Technology Electric Water Heater Immersion Rod is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 849. Despite the official price being Rs 1,075, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.
Rico IRPRO 1500w Japanese Technology Electric Water Heater Immersion Rod features, specifications
- Shock Proof – Completely Safe Due To Advanced Japanese Technology Bigger Head and Rust Proof ABS Plastic Body Hook For Easy Operation And Better Grip | ISI Mark High-Quality Nickel Plated Anti-Corrosive Material
- Benefits – 100% Shock Proof | Anti-corrosive Material | Consumes less energy | Low-Cost Water Heating |
- Heating Element Type: Copper, Stainless Steel | Bucket Hook | 2 Year Replacement Warranty
- Technical Specifications: Wattage – Power: 1500 watts | Operating Voltage: 220 – 230 volts | Rated Voltage : 50- 60 Hz AC | Dimensions: 250 X 40 X 250 mm | Pin Type : 3 Pin Plug
