Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Buy Nike Jordan Shoes Under Rs 15,000; Link Inside

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has officially started, granting its customers amazing discounts and significant savings on a wide range of electroni

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has officially started, granting its customers amazing discounts and significant savings on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic products. Nike Jordans represent a coveted collection of sports footwear, particularly beloved by basketball and sneaker enthusiasts. At the ongoing Amazon Sale, you’ll discover incredible discounts on Nike Jordans. This occasion presents an excellent chance to acquire your beloved Jordans at reduced rates, making it a perfect moment for sneaker enthusiasts and sports lovers to refresh their shoe collections.

According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the Nike Mens Jordan Zoom ’92 Sneaker is currently available for as low as Rs 11,470. While the official price of the Nike Mens Jordan Zoom ’92 Sneaker is Rs 13,495, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers.

Nike Mens Jordan Zoom ’92 Sneaker Additional Details

Sole: Rubber

Closure: Lace-Up

Fit Type: Regular

Shoe Width: Medium

External rigid overlay along the outer toe helps contains your foot.

closure type: Lace-Up

item package dimensions: 330.0 L x 220.0 W x 120.0 H (millimeters)

item weight: 500.0 grams

According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the Nike Mens Jordan Max Aura 3 Running Shoe is currently available for as low as Rs 8,750. While the official price of the Nike Mens Jordan Max Aura 3 Running Shoe is Rs 10,295, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers.

Nike Mens Jordan Max Aura 3 Running Shoe Additional Details

Sole: Rubber

Closure: Lace-Up

Fit Type: Regular

Shoe Width: Medium

Breathable Sports Shoe

All Nike products are meant to deliver high performance, durability, and great comfort

Warranty details: Contact seller for warranty

As per the information provided on the Amazon website, the Nike Womens W Air Max 90 FuturaRunning Shoe is currently available for as low as Rs 7,894. While the official price of the Nike Womens W Air Max 90 FuturaRunning Shoe is Rs 12,795, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers. During the Amazon sale, one can buy get this shoe at a discount of 38 per cent.

Nike Womens W Air Max 90 FuturaRunning Shoe Additional Details

Sole: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Closure: Lace-Up

Fit Type: Regular

Shoe Width: Medium

Soft Foam In The Heel Provides Comfort And Support On Your Runs.

All Nike products are meant to deliver high performance, durability, and great comfort

Warranty details: Contact seller for warranty

As per the information provided on the Amazon website, the Nike Mens Jordan Max Aura 3 Basketball Shoe is currently available for as low as Rs 7,707. While the official price of the Nike Mens Jordan Max Aura 3 Basketball Shoe is Rs 10,295, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers. During the Amazon sale, one can buy get this shoe at a discount of 25 per cent.

Nike Mens Jordan Max Aura 3 Basketball Shoe Additional Details

Sole: Rubber

Closure: Lace-Up

Fit Type: Regular

Shoe Width: Medium

Outer Material: Synthetic

As per the information provided on the Amazon website, the Nike Mens Jordan Max Aura 5 Men’s Shoes Running Shoes is currently available for as low as Rs 8,683. While the official price of the Nike Mens Jordan Max Aura 5 Men’s Shoes Running Shoes is Rs 11,895, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers. During the Amazon sale, one can buy get this shoe at a discount of 27 per cent.

Nike Mens Jordan Max Aura 5 Men’s Shoes Running Shoes Additional Details

Sole: Rubber

Closure: Lace-Up

Shoe Width: Medium

