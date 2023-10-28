Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check Best Offers, Deals, EMI Options on Touchscreen Laptops

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check Best Offers, Deals, EMI Options on Touchscreen Laptops

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for 2023, which began on October 8 for all users, has now been extended to the Extra Happiness Days sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for 2023, which began on October 8 for all users, has now been extended to the Extra Happiness Days sale. This extended phase offers exclusive discounts and deals on a wide range of products across various categories. Touchscreen laptops open up a realm of opportunities, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 provides the perfect occasion to discover the most recent models and grab fantastic discounts. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.

Trending Now

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 22,990. Despite the official price being Rs 33,578, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers. EMI starts at Rs 1,115.

You may like to read

Product Details of HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 specification and features

Brand HP

Model Name Chromebook

Screen Size 14 Inches

Colour Forest Teal

Hard Disk Size 64 GB

Processor: Intel Celeron N4120 (1.1 GHz base frequency(2b),up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency(2c), 4 MB L2 cache, 2 cores) | Memory & Storage: 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 MHz RAM (onboard) |64 GB eMMC, 100 GB Google Cloud storage (1 year)

Display: 35.6 cm (14″) diagonal, HD touch, micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 1366 x 768, 45% NTSC| Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Operating System & Software: Chrome 64| Google Assistant built-in

Networking: Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate) MU-MIMO supported

Ports: 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.2), 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, 1

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the HP Chromebook 14a, Intel Celeron N4500 14inch is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 21,990. Despite the official price being Rs 30,001, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers. EMI starts at Rs 1,066.

Product Details of HP Chromebook 14a,Intel Celeron N4500 14inch(35.6 cm) FHD Touchscreen Laptop

Brand HP

Model Name 14a- na1004TU

Screen Size 35.6 Centimetres

Colour Mineral Silver

Hard Disk Size 64 GB

CPU Model Celeron N

Processor: Intel Celeron N4500 (up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency(2c), 4 MB L3 cache, 2 cores, 2 threads)| Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4-2933 SDRAM (onboard)| Storage: 64 GB eMMC; Display: 35.6 cm (14″) diagonal FHD, IPS, anti-glare, micro-edge, (1920 x 1080),250 nits 157 ppi,Screen to body ratio- 82.00%| Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Operating System & Software: Chrome 64| Google Assistant: Voice-Enabled Google Assistant built-in, work faster and smarter without lifting a finger or switching screens. Ask questions, set reminders, play videos, control your home, and more. Make Google do it.

Other Features: Webcam: HP 720 Wide Vision HD Camera with Integrated dual array digital Microphone| Battery: 2 Cell Cylindrical Li-Ion Polymer Battery, 47 Whr, Supports Fast Charge|Audio: Dual Speakers| Networking: Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo, MU-MIMO Supported|Keyboard & Pointing Device: Full-size, Natural Silver keyboard, HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (2022) is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 57,990. Despite the official price being Rs 90,990, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers. EMI starts at Rs 2,811.

Product Details of ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (2022)

Brand ASUS

Model Name Vivobook S 14 Flip (2022)

Screen Size 35.56 Centimetres

Colour Cool Silver

Hard Disk Size 512 GB

RAM Memory Installed Size 16 GB

Memory: 16GB (8GB onboard + 8GB SO-DIMM) DDR4 | Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity | Software Included: Pre-installed Office Home and Student 2021 with Lifetime Validity

Display: 14.0-inch (35.56 cms), FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA )16:10 aspect ratio, LED-Backlit, Glossy IPS level Panel, 300nits, TÜV Rheinland-certified, Touch screen, With stylus support, Screen-to-body ratio: 85 %

Design & Battery: 1.89 cm Thin | Metallic-Lid Chassis | 2-in-1 Thin and Light Laptop | Laptop weight: 1.5 kg | 50WHrs, 3-cell Li-ion battery | Up to 8 hours battery life;Note: Battery life depends on conditions of usage.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch Laptop is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 60,490. Despite the official price being Rs 80,198, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers. EMI starts at Rs 2,933.

Product details of Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch Laptop

Brand Dell

Model Name Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Intel (7430)

Screen Size 14 Inches

Colour silver

Hard Disk Size 1 TB

CPU Model Core i3

Display: 14.0″ FHD+ WVA with ComfortView Support 250 nits Touch // Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics //

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard + Fingerprint Reader

Features: 16:10 aspect ratio on a 14-inch FHD+ display, Dolby Atmos spatial audio & Waves MaxxAudio Pro, FHD resolution camera, built in dual microphones and AI that reduces background noise from everyone on all the call, Get up-close and personal with loud and clear up-firing speakers for an exciting audio experience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.