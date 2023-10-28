By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check Best Offers, Deals, EMI Options on Touchscreen Laptops
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for 2023, which began on October 8 for all users, has now been extended to the Extra Happiness Days sale. This extended phase offers exclusive discounts and deals on a wide range of products across various categories. Touchscreen laptops open up a realm of opportunities, and the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 provides the perfect occasion to discover the most recent models and grab fantastic discounts. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.
HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch(35.6 cm) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen, 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS 64/UHD Graphics,1.49kg), 14a-ca0504TU
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 22,990. Despite the official price being Rs 33,578, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers. EMI starts at Rs 1,115.
Product Details of HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 specification and features
- Brand HP
- Model Name Chromebook
- Screen Size 14 Inches
- Colour Forest Teal
- Hard Disk Size 64 GB
- Processor: Intel Celeron N4120 (1.1 GHz base frequency(2b),up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency(2c), 4 MB L2 cache, 2 cores) | Memory & Storage: 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 MHz RAM (onboard) |64 GB eMMC, 100 GB Google Cloud storage (1 year)
- Display: 35.6 cm (14″) diagonal, HD touch, micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 1366 x 768, 45% NTSC| Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
- Operating System & Software: Chrome 64| Google Assistant built-in
- Networking: Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate) MU-MIMO supported
- Ports: 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.2), 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, 1
HP Chromebook 14a, Intel Celeron N4500 14inch(35.6 cm) FHD Touchscreen Laptop (Chrome OS, 4 GB SDRAM/64 GB eMMC/Chrome 64 /Dual Speakers/Google Assistant Built-in/Mineral Silver) 14a- na1004TU
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the HP Chromebook 14a, Intel Celeron N4500 14inch is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 21,990. Despite the official price being Rs 30,001, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers. EMI starts at Rs 1,066.
Product Details of HP Chromebook 14a,Intel Celeron N4500 14inch(35.6 cm) FHD Touchscreen Laptop
- Brand HP
- Model Name 14a- na1004TU
- Screen Size 35.6 Centimetres
- Colour Mineral Silver
- Hard Disk Size 64 GB
- CPU Model Celeron N
- Processor: Intel Celeron N4500 (up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency(2c), 4 MB L3 cache, 2 cores, 2 threads)| Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4-2933 SDRAM (onboard)| Storage: 64 GB eMMC; Display: 35.6 cm (14″) diagonal FHD, IPS, anti-glare, micro-edge, (1920 x 1080),250 nits 157 ppi,Screen to body ratio- 82.00%| Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
- Operating System & Software: Chrome 64| Google Assistant: Voice-Enabled Google Assistant built-in, work faster and smarter without lifting a finger or switching screens. Ask questions, set reminders, play videos, control your home, and more. Make Google do it.
- Other Features: Webcam: HP 720 Wide Vision HD Camera with Integrated dual array digital Microphone| Battery: 2 Cell Cylindrical Li-Ion Polymer Battery, 47 Whr, Supports Fast Charge|Audio: Dual Speakers| Networking: Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo, MU-MIMO Supported|Keyboard & Pointing Device: Full-size, Natural Silver keyboard, HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support.
ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (2022), 14-inch (35.56 cms) FHD+ 16:10 Touch, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 2-in-1 Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.5 kg), TN3402QA-LZ511WS
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (2022) is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 57,990. Despite the official price being Rs 90,990, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers. EMI starts at Rs 2,811.
Product Details of ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (2022)
- Brand ASUS
- Model Name Vivobook S 14 Flip (2022)
- Screen Size 35.56 Centimetres
- Colour Cool Silver
- Hard Disk Size 512 GB
- RAM Memory Installed Size 16 GB
- Memory: 16GB (8GB onboard + 8GB SO-DIMM) DDR4 | Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity | Software Included: Pre-installed Office Home and Student 2021 with Lifetime Validity
- Display: 14.0-inch (35.56 cms), FHD+ (1920 x 1200, WUXGA )16:10 aspect ratio, LED-Backlit, Glossy IPS level Panel, 300nits, TÜV Rheinland-certified, Touch screen, With stylus support, Screen-to-body ratio: 85 %
- Design & Battery: 1.89 cm Thin | Metallic-Lid Chassis | 2-in-1 Thin and Light Laptop | Laptop weight: 1.5 kg | 50WHrs, 3-cell Li-ion battery | Up to 8 hours battery life;Note: Battery life depends on conditions of usage.
Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch Laptop, Intel Core i3-1315U/8GB/1TB SSD/14.0″ (35.56cm) FHD+ Comfortview Support,16:10 Aspect Ratio/Backlit KB+FPR/Win 11+MSO’21/15 Months McAfee/Platinum Silver/1.58kg
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch Laptop is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 60,490. Despite the official price being Rs 80,198, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers. EMI starts at Rs 2,933.
Product details of Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch Laptop
- Brand Dell
- Model Name Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Intel (7430)
- Screen Size 14 Inches
- Colour silver
- Hard Disk Size 1 TB
- CPU Model Core i3
- Display: 14.0″ FHD+ WVA with ComfortView Support 250 nits Touch // Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics //
- Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard + Fingerprint Reader
- Features: 16:10 aspect ratio on a 14-inch FHD+ display, Dolby Atmos spatial audio & Waves MaxxAudio Pro, FHD resolution camera, built in dual microphones and AI that reduces background noise from everyone on all the call, Get up-close and personal with loud and clear up-firing speakers for an exciting audio experience.
