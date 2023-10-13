Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check Best Offers, Deals on Apple Products.

Home

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has officially begun, granting Prime members early access to the deals and discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has officially begun, granting Prime members early access to the deals and discounts. During this amazing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the e-commerce giant is providing amazing discounts and significant savings on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic products. If you’ve been pondering buying an iPhone or Apple products during this festive season, Amazon’s offer on the same is definitely something to contemplate.

During this sale, one can buy an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at a price of Rs ₹24,999. The Apple watch is available in a range of sizes and colours, with dozens of straps to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into.

Brand Apple

Model Name Watch SE

Style GPS

Colour Silver/White

Screen Size 40 Millimetres



According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the iPhone 13 is currently available for as low as Rs 48,999. While the official price of the iPhone 13 is Rs 69,900, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers. There’s a flat exchange bonus of Rs 3,500 offered on select iPhone models. When you make payments using SBI credit cards, both for full payments and EMI options, you can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 1,250. Additionally, Prime members are eligible for an extra discount of Rs 1,000 on orders exceeding values of Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000. In total, you can benefit from an instant discount of Rs 2,250 when using the bank card.

Apple iPhone 13 Price, Feature, Specifications Here

Brand Apple

Model Name iPhone

Network Service Provider Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System iOS 14

Cellular Technology 5G

15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display

Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos

Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance.

Apple iPhone 13 Bank Offers

Additional Flat INR 1000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit CardTxn. Minimum purchase value INR 5000

Additional INR 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card Trxn. Min purchase value INR 25000

10% Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

10% Instant Discount up to INR 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

10% Instant Discount up to INR 1000 on SBI Debit Card Non-EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

During this sale, one can buy an Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 at a price of Rs Rs 69,990. While the official price of the Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 is Rs ₹92,900, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers.

Brand Apple

Model Name MacBook Air

Screen Size 13 Inches

Colour Silver

Hard Disk Size 8 GB

CPU Model Core M Family

RAM Memory Installed Size 256 GB

Operating System macOS 10.14 Mojave

Special Feature Backlit Keyboard

Graphics Card Description Integrated

