Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check Latest Model Laptops On Sale From Dell, HP, MSI And More Get Up To Rs 10,000 Off

Amazon's most anticipated sale of the year begins in grand style on October 8, 2023. Get the finest deals of the year at the lowest prices on top laptop models from top brands. Also get Instant 10 per cent discount when using SBI banking cards.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The most-awaited sale of the season is now live for all buyers starting today October 8, 2023. The company has assured to provide exciting deals and discounts on many electronics including devices, smartphones, earphones, TVs, and other categories that can be pocket-friendly. During this extravagant, you can expect deals that can fetch you discounts of up to 65 per cent off on top-model laptops and other electronic items.

With the festive season in full swing, shoppers can expect a huge price drop on top-model laptops by Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, and many more. These multi-tasking devices can be perfect for everyday use with cutting-edge processors to stunning displays. Here’s a rundown of the top-rated laptops available during the Amazon’s Festival sale.

The newly launched Acer Aspire Lite is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 1115G4 Dual Core processor that delivers unmatched speed enabling impressive creating, productivity, and smooth gaming experiences. With Turbo Boost Technology the laptop can get up to 4.1GHz for high-demand applications. The device boasts a 15.6-inch display and an installed RAM of 8GB with the graphics of Intel Ultra HD card. During this Amazon Sale, the laptop gets a discount of 38 per cent with a deal price of Rs 27,990.

Acer Aspire Lite Specifications, Features, Price



Brand- Acer

Acer Model Name- Aspire Lite

Aspire Lite Screen Size- 15.6 Inches

15.6 Inches Colour- Steel Gray

Steel Gray CPU Model Core- I3 1115G4

I3 1115G4 RAM Memory Installed Size – 8 GB

– 8 GB Operating System- Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Storage – 512 GB SSD NVMe solid-state drive storage (expandable up to 1TB)

512 GB SSD NVMe solid-state drive storage (expandable up to 1TB) Graphics Coprocessor- Intel UHD Graphics

The HP Laptop 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 is the best-rated laptop displayed on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. This laptop by HP boasts a 15.6-inch screen size and runs on a 2-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4. with the 4 threads and 6MB L3 cache the laptop can deliver fast processing speeds. The Intel UHD graphics help you dive into crisp, stunning visuals even with heavy applications. The laptop has 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage that allows you to undertake improved multitasking with high-bandwidth memory and ample storage. During the Sale, the laptop gets a discount of 24 per cent with a deal price of Rs 35,990.

HP Laptop 15s Specifications, Features, Price

Brand- HP

HP Model Name- 15s-fq2673TU

15s-fq2673TU Screen Size- 15.6 Inches

15.6 Inches Colour- Natural Silver

Natural Silver Hard Disk Size- 512 GB (SSD)

512 GB (SSD) CPU Model- Core i3

Core i3 RAM Memory Installed Size- 8 GB

8 GB Operating System- Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Special Feature Micro- Edge Display

Edge Display Graphics Card- Description Integrated

Check out the news Dell SmartChoice 14 Laptop running on 12th Gen Intel Core i5 displayed on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This laptop boasts a massive 14-inch Full HD screen with expandable upto 16 GB RAM and 512 GB Internal storage. The Dell Smart Choice laptop comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 and 15 months of anti-virus support by McAfee. During the Sale, the laptop gets a discount of 40 per cent with a deal price of Rs 49,990.

Dell SmartChoice 14 Specifications, Features, Price

Brand- Dell

Dell Model Name- Vostro 3420

Vostro 3420 Screen Size- 14 Inches

14 Inches Colour- Black

Black Hard Disk Size- 512 GB

512 GB CPU Model- Core i5

Core i5 RAM Memory Installed Size- 8 GB

8 GB Operating System- Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Graphics Card Description-Integrated

The all-new MSI Modern 14 features a powerful Intel Core 12th Generation i7 processor. The MSI laptop is the lowest price laptop of i7 under Rs 45,000. This laptop features a 36-centimeter screen with a 60Hz refresh rate panel that gives you a lag-free experience. It comes with Intel Iris XE Graphics that can handle heavy processing and multi-task at the same time. During the Sale, the laptop gets a discount of 37 per cent with a deal price of Rs 49,990.

MSI Modern 14 Specifications, Features, Price

Brand- MSI

MSI Model Name- Modern 14 C12M-459IN

Modern 14 C12M-459IN Screen Size- 36 Centimetres

36 Centimetres Colour- Classic Black

Classic Black CPU Model – Core i7

– Core i7 RAM Memory Installed Size- 16 GB

16 GB Operating System- Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Graphics Card Description- Integrated

Integrated Graphics Coprocessor- Intel Iris Xe Graphics

