Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check Latest Model Laptops On Sale From Dell, HP, MSI And More Get Up To Rs 10,000 Off
Amazon's most anticipated sale of the year begins in grand style on October 8, 2023. Get the finest deals of the year at the lowest prices on top laptop models from top brands. Also get Instant 10 per cent discount when using SBI banking cards.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The most-awaited sale of the season is now live for all buyers starting today October 8, 2023. The company has assured to provide exciting deals and discounts on many electronics including devices, smartphones, earphones, TVs, and other categories that can be pocket-friendly. During this extravagant, you can expect deals that can fetch you discounts of up to 65 per cent off on top-model laptops and other electronic items.
With the festive season in full swing, shoppers can expect a huge price drop on top-model laptops by Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, and many more. These multi-tasking devices can be perfect for everyday use with cutting-edge processors to stunning displays. Here’s a rundown of the top-rated laptops available during the Amazon’s Festival sale.
Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i3 at Rs 27,900
The newly launched Acer Aspire Lite is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 1115G4 Dual Core processor that delivers unmatched speed enabling impressive creating, productivity, and smooth gaming experiences. With Turbo Boost Technology the laptop can get up to 4.1GHz for high-demand applications. The device boasts a 15.6-inch display and an installed RAM of 8GB with the graphics of Intel Ultra HD card. During this Amazon Sale, the laptop gets a discount of 38 per cent with a deal price of Rs 27,990.
Acer Aspire Lite Specifications, Features, Price
- Brand- Acer
- Model Name- Aspire Lite
- Screen Size- 15.6 Inches
- Colour- Steel Gray
- CPU Model Core- I3 1115G4
- RAM Memory Installed Size– 8 GB
- Operating System- Windows 11 Home
- Storage – 512 GB SSD NVMe solid-state drive storage (expandable up to 1TB)
- Graphics Coprocessor- Intel UHD Graphics
HP Laptop 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 at Rs 35,990
The HP Laptop 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 is the best-rated laptop displayed on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. This laptop by HP boasts a 15.6-inch screen size and runs on a 2-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4. with the 4 threads and 6MB L3 cache the laptop can deliver fast processing speeds. The Intel UHD graphics help you dive into crisp, stunning visuals even with heavy applications. The laptop has 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage that allows you to undertake improved multitasking with high-bandwidth memory and ample storage. During the Sale, the laptop gets a discount of 24 per cent with a deal price of Rs 35,990.
HP Laptop 15s Specifications, Features, Price
- Brand- HP
- Model Name- 15s-fq2673TU
- Screen Size- 15.6 Inches
- Colour- Natural Silver
- Hard Disk Size- 512 GB (SSD)
- CPU Model- Core i3
- RAM Memory Installed Size- 8 GB
- Operating System- Windows 11 Home
- Special Feature Micro-Edge Display
- Graphics Card- Description Integrated
Dell SmartChoice 14 Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 at Rs 49,990
Check out the news Dell SmartChoice 14 Laptop running on 12th Gen Intel Core i5 displayed on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This laptop boasts a massive 14-inch Full HD screen with expandable upto 16 GB RAM and 512 GB Internal storage. The Dell Smart Choice laptop comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 and 15 months of anti-virus support by McAfee. During the Sale, the laptop gets a discount of 40 per cent with a deal price of Rs 49,990.
Dell SmartChoice 14 Specifications, Features, Price
- Brand- Dell
- Model Name- Vostro 3420
- Screen Size- 14 Inches
- Colour- Black
- Hard Disk Size- 512 GB
- CPU Model- Core i5
- RAM Memory Installed Size- 8 GB
- Operating System- Windows 11 Home
- Graphics Card Description-Integrated
MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen i7 at Rs 49,990
The all-new MSI Modern 14 features a powerful Intel Core 12th Generation i7 processor. The MSI laptop is the lowest price laptop of i7 under Rs 45,000. This laptop features a 36-centimeter screen with a 60Hz refresh rate panel that gives you a lag-free experience. It comes with Intel Iris XE Graphics that can handle heavy processing and multi-task at the same time. During the Sale, the laptop gets a discount of 37 per cent with a deal price of Rs 49,990.
MSI Modern 14 Specifications, Features, Price
- Brand- MSI
- Model Name- Modern 14 C12M-459IN
- Screen Size- 36 Centimetres
- Colour- Classic Black
- CPU Model– Core i7
- RAM Memory Installed Size- 16 GB
- Operating System- Windows 11 Home
- Graphics Card Description- Integrated
- Graphics Coprocessor- Intel Iris Xe Graphics
