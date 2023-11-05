Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Diwali Gift Items Under Rs 1000; Here’s How to Buy

When gifting Diwali items for your family, you will want to choose thoughtful and meaningful gifts that reflect the festive spirit and show your love and appreciation. Here are some Diwali gift ideas for your family.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get ready for an amazing shopping adventure as Amazon kicks off the Great Indian Festival 2023. This year’s e-commerce sale promises to be bigger, better, and more exciting than ever, offering consumers the opportunity to discover incredible discounts on a wide range of products from several brands. Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is indeed a festival of lights. It is one of the widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities around the world.

When gifting Diwali items for your family, you will want to choose thoughtful and meaningful gifts that reflect the festive spirit and show your love and appreciation. Here are some Diwali gift ideas for your family. Check the list of products you can buy under Rs 1000. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Diwali Gift Hamper is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 375. Despite the official price being Rs 865, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Pack of 12 Diwali Diya Set is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 349. Despite the official price being Rs 599, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the scented candles are presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 560. Despite the official price being Rs 700, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Diwali Dry Fruits Gift Box is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 975. Despite the official price being Rs 1300, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Product Details: Assorted Trail Mixes and Nut Mixes: Experience a burst of flavors with the signature collection included in this dry fruits gift box. It offers a thoughtfully curated selection of trail mixes and nut mixes, combining a variety of dry fruits. From almonds and cashews to pistachios and mixed nuts, each bite is a delightful mix of crunchiness and natural sweetness.

