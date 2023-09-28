Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Early Deals On Earphones, and Smartwatch Starting From October 8

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The biggest sale of the year is back e-commerce giant is set to start its flagship sale from October 10, 2023.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Attention all buyers! Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is expected to begin on October 8, 2023. The e-commerce giant has announced its sale events offering a range of deals, discounts, and offers on various products available on the Amazon website. Buyers who have early access to Amazon Prime can fetch some early discounts and access to amazing deals. Amazon is also partnering with SBI (State Bank of India) for exclusive deals and offers up to 10 per cent instant discount on banking cards.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Early Deals on Headphones, and Smartwatch

Amazon has released teasers in the electronic segment recently. The teaser images also hint towards amazing deals and discounts on popular gadgets like smartphones, earphones, headphones, and computer accessories. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is all set to unleash its best-ever prices displayed on sale starting from October 10. Get a quick review of electronic accessories that will soon go live in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Listen to uninterrupted music with Boat Airdopes Atom 81 Bluetooth earphones.

These wireless earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology for clear voice calls with zero latency.

The Airdopes Atom 81 has some cool features like instant connect, large drivers for endless sound entertainment, quick charge in 60 minutes, and 50 hours of playtime.

The Boat Airdopes Atom 81 is the best-reviewed Bluetooth earphone you can buy at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

If you’re looking to buy a smartwatch loaded with new features and a big screen here’s the all-new Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus.

This smartwatch has features like Bluetooth calling, sports modes, a health tracker, and many more.

The Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus has a 1.83-inch HD screen with a peak brightness of 280 NITS.

With this smartwatch, you can access notifications from social media and answer calls.

At just 2 hours of charging this smartwatch can deliver power up to 8 days.

Get your hands on the new Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 in-ear headphones are the best-reviewed headphones you can buy during the Festival Sale.

These earphones feature the latest technology with active noise cancellation up to 30dB, low latency mode for enhanced gaming sessions, and 13.6 dynamic drivers for an immersive sound experience.

The Realme Buds are IP55 dust and water-resistant. It also has 40 hours of battery life and fast charging support.

The new Realme Buds come in various types of colours like green, white, black, and neon blue.

These wireless earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 for a seamless sound experience.

The Boat Aavante Bar 610 Bluetooth soundbar stands as the best-seller soundbar at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

This Kickstarter deal comes with loaded features like 25W RMS signature sound quality, Dual passive radiators for extra bass, and an immersive audio experience.

The soundbar has a 2500 mAh battery for uninterrupted entertainment and music with 7 hours of playback time on a single charge.

The Boat Aavante comes with multiple ports for seamless connectivity.

The Avante soundbar starts at an affordable price with an additional discount which can be a deal-breaker.

Now you don’t have to worry about your phone running out of charge. The Ambrane 10000 mAh slim power bank can charge your phone in no time.

This power bank has a 10000 mAh capacity with multiple outputs for fast charging.

Ambrane guarantees multi-layer protection which increases the durability of the power bank.

The Ambrane 100000 mAh power bank can save your smartphones running out of power.

This slim power bank by Ambrane starts at an affordable price with additional discounts.

