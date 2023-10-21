Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Elevate Your Style With Fossil Watches Under Rs 20,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has kicked off in full force, bringing with it a diverse selection of enticing deals and discounts spanning a wide spectrum of product categories. Purchasing a watch through online platforms presents numerous compelling advantages. To begin with, online shopping provides access to an extensive and diverse array of timepieces, catering to a wide range of tastes and budgets. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on men’s and women’s watches. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Women’s Watch-FTW6080 is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 19,196. Despite the official price being Rs 23,995, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Women’s Watch-FTW6080 features

Brand Fossil

Model Name Gen 6

Style Women

Colour Purple

Screen Size 1.28 Inches

Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Women’s Watch-FTW6080 Bank Offers

Offer 1: 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

Offer 2: 10% Instant Discount up to INR 750 on SBI Debit Card Non-EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

Offer 3: 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

Offer 4: Additional INR 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card Trxn. Min purchase value INR 25000. To know more, click on the buy now link.

During this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, the Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Men’s Watch-FTW4059 is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 19,996. Despite the official price being Rs 24,995, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Men’s Watch-FTW4059 features

Brand Fossil

Model Name Gen 6

Style Men

Colour Gray

Screen Size 1.28 Inches

Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Men’s Watch-FTW4059 bank offers

Offer 1: 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

Offer 2: 10% Instant Discount up to INR 750 on SBI Debit Card Non-EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

Offer 3: 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

During this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Digital Black Dial Men’s Watch-FTW4060 is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 14,997. Despite the official price being Rs 24,995, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers. The smartwatch automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level, SPO2 (blood oxygen), and more. The activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path.

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Digital Black Dial Men’s Watch-FTW4060 features

Always on Display now brighter with more colors. Thousands of watch faces to personalize your look and always see the time. Hundreds of apps from assistant to fitness, payments, music, social, news, games, stop watches, and more. With a 3 ATM design and charging in about half an hour, it’s perfect for all your activities.

Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level, SPO2 (blood oxygen), and more. Activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness apps.

