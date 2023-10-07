Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Exciting Deals On Samsung Mobile Phones Starting At Just Rs 6,499

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Elevate your festive celebrations with the joy of savings. Don't miss the chance to redefine your shopping experience for the Samsung Galaxy Mobile Phones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Excitement is in the air as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 kicks off on October 7 for Prime users, unleashing a shopping extravaganza like never before! Unleash a shopping spree like never before, where unbeatable discounts and exclusive offers converge on Samsung Galaxy mobile phones starting at just Rs 6,499. Today, Amazon promises to redefine your shopping experience with jaw-dropping discounts on a vast array of mobile phones. Seize this golden opportunity to redefine your smartphone shopping experience and maximize your savings! In addition to these incredible deals and offers, SBI credit and debit cardholders get the extra privilege to enjoy a 10% additional discount on all purchases.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M04 which boasts a 6.5-inch LCD display, delivering HD+ resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution.

The smartphone offers a powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz with Android 12 and One UI Core 4.1.

The smartphone is equipped with up to 8 GB RAM with RAM Plus and 64GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is equipped with immersive stereo speakers, delivering rich and clear audio whether you are enjoying music or video.

A powerful multi-camera system of Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a dual camera setup of 13MP+2MP.

The Galaxy M04 comes with a powerful 5000mAH battery and up to 1 year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 6,150 on Samsung Galaxy M04.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M13 which boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display, delivering FHD+ Resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution.

The smartphone offers an Android 12, One UI Core 4 with a powerful Octa Core Processor.

The smartphone is equipped with upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus and 64GB internal memory which is expandable up to 1TB.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is equipped with stereo speakers, delivering an enhanced multimedia experience audio.

A powerful multi-camera system of Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with a triple camera setup of 50MP+5MP+2MP.

The Galaxy M13 comes with a powerful 6000mAh lithium-ion battery and upto 1 year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 8,650 on Samsung Galaxy M13.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G which boasts a 6.6-inch LCD display, delivering FHD+ Resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution.

The smartphone offers a superfast 5G experience with 13 5G bands, with a powerful Exynos 1330 octa-core 2.4GH 5nm processor equipped with the latest Android 13.

Capture crisp and detailed photos with a 50MP+2MP+2MP Triple Camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is equipped with immersive stereo speakers, delivering rich and clear audio.

Stay connected throughout the day with the impressive battery life with the 6000mAH long-lasting battery life of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G offers 1 year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 11,550 and no cost EMI for upto 6 months with Samsung Galaxy M14 5G.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G which boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display, delivering FHD+ Resolution.

The smartphone offers an immense viewing experience which is protected by corning gorilla glass 5 with 5nm processor.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is equipped with stereo speakers, delivering clear and rich audio.

Capture crisp and detailed photos with 50MP+8MP+2MP Triple Camera Setup.

Stay connected throughout the day with the impressive battery life with 6000mAH long-lasting battery life of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G.

The Galaxy M34 offers 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty for Devices and 6 Months Manufacturer Warranty for Inbox Accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 15,100 and no cost EMI upto 6 months on Samsung Galaxy M34 5G.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G which boasts a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2x display, 4nm 64-bit Octa Core Processor, and about 120 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is equipped with Android 13.

The Galaxy S23 5G offers epic mobile gaming experience with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy which optimizes and streamlines the device for a silky smooth gaming experience without draining the battery.

The smartphone has a special feature of more light for the night selfie camera of 12 MP and nighttime photography with 50 MP High-Resolution Camera enhancing low light.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is designed with recycled glass and PET film including Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with an armour aluminum frame.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is equipped with immersive stereo speakers, delivering an experience for multimedia with clear and rich audio.

Get an exchange offer up to Rs 50,000 and upto 9 months No cost EMI on Samsung Galaxy S23 5G.

