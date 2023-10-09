Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find Best Offers On These Smartphones Under Rs 25,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: This shopping extravaganza brings you amazing deals on smartphones under Rs 25000. Check out best options from top brands including OnePlus, Realme, iQOO and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The most awaited sale of the year has started, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is back with a bang. This ultimate shopping extravaganza marks a time of excitement and anticipation for online shoppers. You will find amazing smartphones under Rs 25000, from top-notch processors to best-quality cameras. High-end manufacturers like Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and OnePlus offer various discounts during this event. Elevate your tech game without breaking the bank with Amazon’s Amazon Sale 2023’s exciting range of top mid-range smartphones. Advantages like No-cost EMIs, Exchange Offers, Extended Warranties, 10% Bank Card Savings, Free Screen Replacement, and Cashback Offers increase the price reduction for these phones. We have curated the list of best smartphones under Rs 2500- to make your job easy.

Featuring the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone with amazing features available at a reasonable range.

It is the slimmest phone with 0.736 cm thickness and a premium AG matte glass finish.

It comes with a 64 MP OIS Camera, 4K video recording, Hybrid Image Stabilization, and many other pictures for clicking stunning pictures.

This smartphone has a 3D curved super-vision display with 17.22 cm (6.78 inches) screen size.

This device is powered with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor for ultra-fast performance.

The smartphone iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is available at the steal price of Rs 23,999.

This budget-friendly smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core processor.

Its 13MP+2MP Dual camera setup captures decent pictures.

The device is appropriate for multimedia consumption as it offers a 6.5-inch LCD and HD+ resolution display.

Keep your phone running with its powerful 5000mAH lithium-ion battery.

This smartphone supports up to 8GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is impressive at this reasonable price point.

You can get this Samsung smartphone for Rs 6,499.

Level up your tech performance with its powerful snapdragon 4 gen 1 processor.

The device comes with a full HD display and a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz for lag-free scrolling and crisp detailing of colours.

Its 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera is designed to address the out-of-focus issues and take stunning pictures.

Enjoy your gaming and video sessions without interruption as it is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is a fantastic choice available for Rs 12,999.

The realme narzo N55 is the powerhouse of convenience and performance with its fast 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

This device boasts a 64MP primary AI camera for clicking crisp and clear shots in any scenario with incredible detail.

You can enjoy up to 12GB of Dynamic RAM for next-level multi-tasking.

This smartphone has a massive 6.72-inch full-screen display and an ultra-smooth refresh rate of up to 90 hertz.

You can get this premium flagship smartphone for Rs 12,999.

This OnePlus smartphone is a perfect choice in the mid-price range.

This device has a 6.72-inch display and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

It comes with a Qualcomm snapdragon 695 5G processor for fast-lightening performance.

The smartphone boasts a 108 MP main camera, ensuring professional-grade photos even in challenging lighting conditions.

It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging.

Get OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone at Rs 19,999.

