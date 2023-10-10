Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find Exciting Offers On Microwaves Up To 40% Off On IFB, Samsung and Panasonic

Get special offers and discounts on top microwave brands like L.G, IFB and more at Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Hurry up Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale is coming to an end on October 10, 2023, at midnight. The company has rolled out attractive deals and discounts on electronic appliances including microwaves from top brands like IFB, Panasonic, Samsung, and many more. Amazon India is also offering special banking offers and a No-cost EMI option on selected microwaves displayed on sale. Buyers can also get an instant 10 percent discount on using SBI debit and credit cards on every order.

Here are the listed microwaves by Amazon that are featured on the Festival Sale.

The Samsung 21 L Convection Microwave Oven is suitable for bachelors and small families.

is suitable for bachelors and small families. The Convection Microwave oven can be of multiple uses like baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking.

It comes with several pre-set programs that can warm, power defrost, tikka series, healthy cook, kid’s nutrition, veggie, and many more.

The Samsung Microwave has multiple special features that have various cooking modes, and convection temperatures of (40~200 ℃). The microwave also features a child safety lock that ensures complete safety, especially for homes with young children.

Get an additional discount offer of Rs 5,000 on SBI banking cards and No-cost EMI options is also available.

Buy the Samsung 21 Litre Convection Microwave Oven at an attractive price of Rs 14,490.

The Panasonic 20Litre Microwave is a compact-sized microwave suitable for small families. It is powered by 800 watts.

Re-heat and defrost your food in just minutes with this microwave. The auto-programmed function reheats and defrosts modes that ensure even heating or defrosting of food without compromising on the textures of flavour.

The Panasonic microwave also comprises an auto cook 51 menu, choosing from 51 preset recipes ranging from snacks to desserts to make everyday meals a tasty delight.

Now there’s no stress on cleaning with vapour clean technology, it keeps the oven odour-free and stain-free with the touch of a button.

Buy the Panasonic 20Litre Microwave at a special price of Rs 5,590.

The 28-litre capacity by L.G. Microwave is suitable for large families.

It can be used for multiple purposes such as baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking.

It also comes with controls like a touch key pad is sensitive to touch and is easy to clean It comes with 151 auto-cook menu options.

Buy the 28-litre capacity by L.G. Microwave at a special price of Rs 11,790.

The storage capacity of the IFB Convection microwave is 30 liters, which is suitable for large families.

The convection microwave offers features like baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking.

IFB guarantees a super warranty of 1 year on the Microwave Oven and 3 years on the magnetron and cavity.

The microwave has touch keypad controls that are sensitive to touch and easy to clean.

It has features like weight defrost, rotisserie, grill mode, auto reheat, delay start, and deodorize.

Buy the 30-litre IFB Convection microwave at a discounted price of Rs 14,490.

