Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find Premium Trimmers And Grooming Kits From Philips, Panasonic, Braun Get Up To 40% Off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale- The company is offering attractive discounts and exciting deals on premium grooming products from top brands like Panasonic, Philips, and Braun. Check the deals list here.

Get up to 40% off on beard trimmers and razors on top brands during the Amazon Great Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023- The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for all starting from October 8, 2023, and will end on October 10, 2023. If you’re looking to buy trimmers and grooming kits now can be the best time to shop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. To make your shopping experience easier we have curated the best-rated grooming products like grooming kits, trimmers, razors, and other items displayed on sale.

Check out grooming kit sets and trimmers are available at an affordable cost. Buyers can now get an instant 10 per cent discount on using SBI credit and debit cards.

Buy the premium range of trimmers from Philips Multi Grooming Kit available on Sale at Amazon.

The 13-in-1 all-in-one trimmer allows you to trim and style your face, hair, and body at home with maximum precision

All your hair trimming needs at home The trimmer gets 8 impact-resistant combs – 2 stubble combs (1, 2 mm), 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 3 hair combs (9, 12, 16 mm), and 2 body combs (3, 5 mm)

A quick charge of 5 minutes can give you a run time of up to 120 minutes of cordless use per charge.

The trimmer also gets a no-slip rubber grip for improved comfort and control while trimming.

The Philips trimmers get a power adapt sensor for fast and precise trim that measures your beard density at 125 times/second and adapts to give constant power.

Long-lasting performance – 2 plus 1 Year warranty after registration.

Buy the Philips Multi Grooming Kit at a discounted price of Rs 3,422.

Buy Braun Electric Shaver for Men during the Amazon Sale.

for Men during the Amazon Sale. The electric shaver for men has SensoFlex and auto-sense technology that assures uninterrupted shaving.

The Shaver has been dermatologically tested swivel head that adapts to minimize skin pressure for sensitive skin.

The shaver by Braun features a Li-Ion Battery that can stay in charge for up to 3 weeks of shaving. Get a 5-minute quick charge for one full shave

For battery indication, the razor gets an LED display.

Braun Electric Shaver is 100 per cent waterproof the electric razor can be used for wet or dry use.

Buy the Philips Multi Grooming Kit at a discounted price of Rs 6,750.

Buy the new Philips Norelco Men’s electric shaver displayed on Amazon Sale.

displayed on Amazon Sale. The Norelco Travel Men’s Shaver features close-cut precision technology and independent floating heads.

The electric shaver gives you matchless performance among other electric razors.

This razor is battery-powered and can function cordless.

The shaver is completely washable and can be used dry or wet.

Buy the PHILIPS Norelco Travel Men’s Shaver at a discounted price of Rs 7,395.

Buy the Panasonic Body and Beard Trimmer featuring on Amazon Sale.

The all-in-one trimmer is made of stainless steel. It comes with 39 adjustable settings for different precision.

The Panasonic trimmer has an efficient and long-lasting motor that assures you a long trimming duration.

The trimmer is rechargeable plugging it with an adapter.

You get an ultra-thin and precise cut following shaving.

Buy the Panasonic ER-GB80-S Body and Beard Trimmer at a special price of Rs 11,129

Buy the new Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 5000 is available on Amazon Sale.

is available on Amazon Sale. The all-in-one trimmer is the best-selling trimmer reviewed on Amazon.

The Multigroom technology has a total of 13 trimmer attachments and a storage pouch.

The Philips trimmer comes with a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery that can give up to 60 minutes of cordless run time.

The self-sharpening steel blades are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength.

The non-corrosive metal can be rinsed with water without rusting.

To deliver maximum torque and power the trimmer includes a full metal motor.

Buy the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 5000 at a special price of Rs 4,269

