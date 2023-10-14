By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Fire-Boltt to Noise Fit Halo; Check Best Deals on SmartWatches
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has officially started, granting its customers amazing discounts and significant savings on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic products.
Amazon Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has officially started, granting its customers amazing discounts and significant savings on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic products. In the modern era of rapid digital advancements, smartwatches have transformed into much more than mere timekeeping devices. They’ve emerged as multifunctional gadgets that aid us in managing our daily schedules and monitoring our well-being, all while adding a dash of sophistication. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing smartwatch or delving into the realm of wearables for the first time, the Amazon Sale 2023 is the ideal opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Check the list of smartwatches, listed prices, specifications, and updated features here.
Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78″ AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78″ AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is currently available for as low as Rs 2,199. While the official price of the ire-Boltt Visionary 1.78″ AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is Rs 16,999, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers. The watch needs to be charged for 3 hours to reach 100%. The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output. For a bare minimum of 20% charge the watch needs to be charged for about 30-40 mins
Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78″ AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch Specification, Features
- Brand Fire-Boltt
- Model Name Visionary
- Style Modern
- Colour Black
- Screen Size 1.78 Inches
- Fire-Boltt Visionary has a premium 368*448 Pixel Resolution and 1.78″ AMOLED Display which comes with the Always On feature. The watch has 700 NITS Peak Brightness to beat the sun rays and shine brighter.
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39″ Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch
According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39″ Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is currently available for as low as Rs 1,099. While the official price of the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39″ Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is Rs 11,999, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers. The watch will work on a single charge for about 7 days (without Bluetooth calling) and about 4 Days with Bluetooth calling.
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39″ Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch Specification, Features
- Brand Fire-Boltt
- Model Name Phoenix Pro
- Style Phoenix Pro 1.39″
- Colour Black
- Screen Size 1.39 Inches
NoiseFit Halo 1.43″ AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch
According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the NoiseFit Halo 1.43″ AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch is currently available for as low as Rs 2,499. While the official price of the NoiseFit Halo 1.43″ AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch is Rs 7,999, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers. The smartwatch features the biggest screen size in a round dial.
NoiseFit Halo 1.43″ AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch Specification, Features
- Brand Noise
- Model Name NoiseFit Halo
- Style Silicon Strap
- Colour Fiery Orange
- Screen Size 1.43
- 100 sports modes – Indulge in the routine of your preference with several sports modes to choose from.
- Productivity suite – Take your daily productivity to the next level – reminder, weather, alarm, stopwatch, timer & world clock.
