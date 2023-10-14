Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Fire-Boltt to Noise Fit Halo; Check Best Deals on SmartWatches

Home

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has officially started, granting its customers amazing discounts and significant savings on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic products.

Amazon Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has officially started, granting its customers amazing discounts and significant savings on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic products. In the modern era of rapid digital advancements, smartwatches have transformed into much more than mere timekeeping devices. They’ve emerged as multifunctional gadgets that aid us in managing our daily schedules and monitoring our well-being, all while adding a dash of sophistication. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your existing smartwatch or delving into the realm of wearables for the first time, the Amazon Sale 2023 is the ideal opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Check the list of smartwatches, listed prices, specifications, and updated features here.

Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78″ AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78″ AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is currently available for as low as Rs 2,199. While the official price of the ire-Boltt Visionary 1.78″ AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is Rs 16,999, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers. The watch needs to be charged for 3 hours to reach 100%. The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output. For a bare minimum of 20% charge the watch needs to be charged for about 30-40 mins You may like to read Buy Now Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78″ AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch Specification, Features

Brand Fire-Boltt

Model Name Visionary

Style Modern

Colour Black

Screen Size 1.78 Inches

Fire-Boltt Visionary has a premium 368*448 Pixel Resolution and 1.78″ AMOLED Display which comes with the Always On feature. The watch has 700 NITS Peak Brightness to beat the sun rays and shine brighter. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39″ Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39″ Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is currently available for as low as Rs 1,099. While the official price of the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39″ Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is Rs 11,999, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers. The watch will work on a single charge for about 7 days (without Bluetooth calling) and about 4 Days with Bluetooth calling.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39″ Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch Specification, Features Brand Fire-Boltt

Model Name Phoenix Pro

Style Phoenix Pro 1.39″

Colour Black

Screen Size 1.39 Inches NoiseFit Halo 1.43″ AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the NoiseFit Halo 1.43″ AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch is currently available for as low as Rs 2,499. While the official price of the NoiseFit Halo 1.43″ AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch is Rs 7,999, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers. The smartwatch features the biggest screen size in a round dial. Buy Now NoiseFit Halo 1.43″ AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch Specification, Features Brand Noise

Model Name NoiseFit Halo

Style Silicon Strap

Colour Fiery Orange

Screen Size 1.43

100 sports modes – Indulge in the routine of your preference with several sports modes to choose from.

Productivity suite – Take your daily productivity to the next level – reminder, weather, alarm, stopwatch, timer & world clock.

