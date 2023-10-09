Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get Attractive Deals From Best Rated Smartwatches Starting At Just Rs 1,500

Home

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Don't miss the chance to dive into your future with the amazing deals of Smartwatches under Rs 2999! SBI cardholders get an extra 10% discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Excitement is in the air as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 kicks off on October 7 for Prime users, unleashing a shopping extravaganza like never before! Step into a realm of unparalleled savings and pure delight with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023! Brace yourselves for a whirlwind of discounts, deals, and delightful surprises as the virtual doors swing open to a world of unbeatable offers on smartwatches just under 2999. Elevate your festive season with Amazon’s unparalleled Great Indian Festival Sale – where luxury meets affordability. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to turn your wishlist into reality. In addition to these incredible deals and offers, SBI credit and debit cardholders get the extra privilege to enjoy a 10% additional discount on all purchases.

Buy the beat XP Vega Neo AMOLED round smartwatch for both men and women with a 1.43” Display.

This Vega Neo smartwatch features, a radiant display that has 500 nits peak brightness, and 466 x 466 pixel resolution.

The beat XP Vega Neo watch has a long-lasting battery of upto 7 days and is water resistant making it an ideal watch.

The smartwatch is also equipped with advanced Bluetooth calling, a built-in mic and speaker, instant notification, health monitoring, menstrual alerts, and much more.

Get a 10% instant discount for SBI Card holders and upto 6 months no no-cost EMI on beatXP Vega Neo smartwatch.

Buy the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha AMOLED display smartwatch with a display of 1.78″ and 368 x 448 pixel resolution.

The smartwatch is equipped with a 60 Hz refresh rate and can be operated by either Android or iOS.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha watch has a long-lasting battery of upto 7 days and can run upto 24 hours with just a 10-minute charge.

The smartwatch is also equipped with a functional crown feature that ensures a stable and fast connection, gesture control, and much more.

Get a 10% instant discount for SBI Card holders and upto 6 months no no-cost EMI on Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch.

Buy the Fire-Boltt Visionary AMOLED display smartwatch with a display of 1.78″ and has a premium 368 x 448 pixel resolution.

This visionary smartwatch features a radiant display of 700 nits peak brightness.

The Fire-Boltt Visionary watch has a long-lasting battery of upto 5 days and can reach 100% in just 3 hours of charging.

This smartwatch features a unique feature an internal storage memory of about 128MB and an AI voice assistant which is a special technology in the Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch.

The smartwatch also receives notifications from all the social media channels, has basic reminders, built-in speakers and microphones, and is water resistant.

Get a 10% instant discount for SBI Card holders and upto 6 months no no-cost EMI on the Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch.

Buy the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 AMOLED display smartwatch with a display of 1.96” which is the biggest for any smartwatch.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartwatch has a long-lasting battery of upto 7 days and can reach 100% in just 2 hours of charging.

This Ultra 3 smartwatch has a microphone for the uttermost calling clarity.

The smartwatch is equipped with NoiseFit apps to stay on top of your fitness goals, a functional crown, and much more.

The elite edition of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartwatch includes a warranty card, a toolkit for strap size adjustment, and many more to explore.

Get a 10% instant discount for SBI Card holders and upto 6 months no no-cost EMI on the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartwatch.

Buy the Amazfit Pop 3S HD AMOLED display smartwatch with a display of 1.96″ and has an exquisite 410 x 502 high pixel resolution.

The Pop 3S smartwatch has a long-lasting battery of upto 12 days with a powerful 300mAh battery.

The smartwatch is also equipped with stress monitoring, 100+ sports mode, heart rate monitoring, and much more.

The Amazfit Pop 3S also includes a microphone and speaker to let you make and answer calls on your watch, also allowing you to interact with AI voice assistants.

Get a 10% instant discount for SBI Card holders and upto 6 months no no-cost EMI on the Amazfit Pop 3S smartwatch.

