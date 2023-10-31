Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get Best Deals On Mouse And Keyboards Under Rs 1,000

Whether you're a gamer, a student, or a professional, a good mouse and keyboard are essential for getting the most out of your computer. And with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, there's no better time to upgrade your gear.

Here are just a few of the exciting deals you can find on mice and keyboards during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:

The HP Wired Mouse 100 is a simple and reliable mouse that is perfect for everyday use. It has a 1600 DPI optical sensor for precise tracking, and it is USB plug-and-play, so you can start using it right away. The mouse has an ambidextrous design, so it is comfortable to use for both right- and left-handed users. It also has a built-in scrolling wheel and three handy buttons for easy navigation.

The Zebronics K24 USB Keyboard is a great choice for anyone looking for a durable, comfortable, and affordable keyboard. It has a long life of 8 million keystrokes, so you can be sure that it will last for years to come. The keyboard also has a slim design and a retractable stand, making it easy to store and transport. The Zebronics K24 USB Keyboard is also very comfortable to use. It has silent chiclet keys that are easy to type on. The keycaps are also UV coated to prevent fading and wear.

The Portronics Toad II Bluetooth Mouse is a versatile and convenient mouse that is perfect for use with laptops, MacBooks, and PCs. It features dual wireless connectivity (Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz), a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI up to 1600, and the ability to connect to up to 3 devices simultaneously.

The Portronics Key2-A Combo is a wireless keyboard and mouse set that is perfect for PCs, laptops, and smart TVs. The keyboard is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry and use. It also has a variety of multimedia keys that make it easy to control your media playback. The mouse is also lightweight and comfortable to use, and it has a high-precision optical sensor for accurate tracking.

The Portronics Bubble Multimedia Wireless Keyboard is a compact and silent keyboard with Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connectivity. It is perfect for use with iOS, iPad, Android, and Windows devices. The keyboard has a variety of multimedia shortcut keys for easy media control. It is also noiseless, making it ideal for use in quiet environments.

