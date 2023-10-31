By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get Best Deals On Mouse And Keyboards Under Rs 1,000
Whether you're a gamer, a student, or a professional, a good mouse and keyboard are essential for getting the most out of your computer. And with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, there's no better time to upgrade your gear.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your mouse and keyboard without breaking the bank. With amazing deals on a wide range of products, you’re sure to find the perfect tools to take your productivity and creativity to the next level.
Trending Now
Whether you’re a gamer, a student, or a professional, a good mouse and keyboard are essential for getting the most out of your computer. And with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, there’s no better time to upgrade your gear.
You may like to read
Here are just a few of the exciting deals you can find on mice and keyboards during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:
1. HP Wired Mouse 100 With 1600 DPI Optical Sensor, USB Plug-and -Play
The HP Wired Mouse 100 is a simple and reliable mouse that is perfect for everyday use. It has a 1600 DPI optical sensor for precise tracking, and it is USB plug-and-play, so you can start using it right away. The mouse has an ambidextrous design, so it is comfortable to use for both right- and left-handed users. It also has a built-in scrolling wheel and three handy buttons for easy navigation.
2. ZEBRONICS K24 USB Keyboard with Long Life 8 Million Keystrokes, Silent & Comfortable Use
The Zebronics K24 USB Keyboard is a great choice for anyone looking for a durable, comfortable, and affordable keyboard. It has a long life of 8 million keystrokes, so you can be sure that it will last for years to come. The keyboard also has a slim design and a retractable stand, making it easy to store and transport. The Zebronics K24 USB Keyboard is also very comfortable to use. It has silent chiclet keys that are easy to type on. The keycaps are also UV coated to prevent fading and wear.
3. Portronics Toad II Bluetooth Mouse, with Bluetooth 5.0 & 2.4 Ghz Dual Wireless Connectivity
The Portronics Toad II Bluetooth Mouse is a versatile and convenient mouse that is perfect for use with laptops, MacBooks, and PCs. It features dual wireless connectivity (Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz), a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI up to 1600, and the ability to connect to up to 3 devices simultaneously.
4. Portronics Key2-A Combo: Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set for PCs, Laptops, and Smart TVs
The Portronics Key2-A Combo is a wireless keyboard and mouse set that is perfect for PCs, laptops, and smart TVs. The keyboard is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry and use. It also has a variety of multimedia keys that make it easy to control your media playback. The mouse is also lightweight and comfortable to use, and it has a high-precision optical sensor for accurate tracking.
5. Portronics Bubble Multimedia Wireless Keyboard: Compact and Silent Keyboard with Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz Connectivity
The Portronics Bubble Multimedia Wireless Keyboard is a compact and silent keyboard with Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connectivity. It is perfect for use with iOS, iPad, Android, and Windows devices. The keyboard has a variety of multimedia shortcut keys for easy media control. It is also noiseless, making it ideal for use in quiet environments.