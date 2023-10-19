Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get Exclusive Deals On Top Smartphone Brands From Redmi, Samsung, IQOO Under Rs 25,000

Find the unbeatable deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 and get yourself a perfect smartphone at starting under 25,000 and get additional 40 per cent discount on top smartphones brands like Samsung, Redmi, Iqoo and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 brings you amazing deals on smartphones within your closeout budget. If you are planning to buy a smartphone, here are the best deals of this year don’t miss the chance to get your 5G smartphone for under 25,000. Upgrade your mobile experience with a budget-friendly smartphone exclusively on Amazon. Here are the top 5 brands for you including Realme,iQ00, Redmi, and more, making it a great choice for those seeking an affordable device. Shop now and enjoy the best of the Great Indian Festival sale! Buyers can also get an instant 10 percent discount on using SBI banking cards.

Buy the Redmi 12 5G at an amazing offer and get an additional 25 per cent discount only on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.

The smartphone boasts a large display of 17.24cm FHD +90Hz, an adaptive sync display featuring gorilla glass 3 protection.

The smartphone features an impressive 50 MP dual camera with classic film filters, film frames, time-lapse, 50MP mode, and an 8 MP selfie camera for capturing beautiful pictures.

The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery and a 22.5W charger in the box, ensuring long-lasting power and quick recharging.

In this smartphone, you also get the user interface of MIUI 14, running on Android 13, with a side fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi 12 5G has a 3.5mm audio jack and an IP53 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Buy the Redmi 12 5G smartphone at an exclusively offer of just Rs11,999

Buy QOO Z7 Pro 5G for its excellent performance displayed on Amazon Sale.

for its excellent performance displayed on Amazon Sale. The Phone has the 3D curved Super vision display for an amazing visual experience.

Phone has a large battery that ensures extend usage .

This phone Operating system Based On Android 13

This phone has a sleek design of 7.36mm with a premium matte glass finish

You can capture high-quality video at 4K videos, super night mode, hybrid image stabilization, and camera panning portrait

Buy this incredible phone at an offer price of Rs 23,999

Buy the Redmi Note 11T 5G for its value of money featuring on Amazon Sale.

for its value of money featuring on Amazon Sale. The smartphone gets a MediaTekDensity 810 octa-core 5G processor, built for enhanced multi-tasking.

The Redmi Note 11T gets a large display of 6.6-inch Full HD+dot display for clear and detailed visuals with a 90Hz high refresh rate.

This smartphone features 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS2.2 Internal storage.

This smartphone support fast charging with a USB type-C for fast connectivity

Buy the Redmi Note 11 T at an impressive price of just Rs 17,248.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G during the Amazon Festival Sale

during the Amazon Festival Sale The Galaxy M 34 5G boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display and Full HD+ resolution.

You can get this phone at 31% percent off

This phone Operating system Based On Android 13.0

You get a triple-camera setup featuring a 50 MP main camera with excellent anti-shake technology to ensure stable photography

This phone comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6-month manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G at Rs17,999

