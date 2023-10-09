Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get Top 5 Deals On Home Appliances You Can’t Afford To Miss

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is now Live, the e-commerce giant has lined up top 5 deal on home appliances you cannot miss.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is currently active, offering discounts on the best-selling home appliances. Amazon India is offering deals on the top 5 home appliances that you can’t afford to miss. The home appliances featured on this list are from top brands which means there’s no compromise on quality, are long-lasting and durable, and work exceptionally well.

If you’re planning to replace your old home appliances now is the ideal moment to install new and updated products like refrigerators, ovens, washing machines, Air-conditioners, geysers, and more. Amazon Great Indian Festival guarantees the best discounts on a variety of home and other appliances. Use your SBI credit or debit card to receive an additional 10 per cent instant discount during the sale.

First on the list is the LG 242 litre 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator featuring on Amazon’s Festival Sale. It is the lowest price on a double door refrigerator featuring on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

featuring on Amazon’s Festival Sale. It is the lowest price on a double door refrigerator featuring on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Frost-free refrigerator: Auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up

Auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up Capacity 242 L: Suitable for small families and bachelors, the freezer capacity is 61 Litre, and the fresh food capacity is 181 Litre

Suitable for small families and bachelors, the freezer capacity is 61 Litre, and the fresh food capacity is 181 Litre Star Rating: 3 Star energy efficient

3 Star energy efficient Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

1 year on product, 10 years on compressor Smart inverter compressor: Energy efficient, less noise & more durable

Energy efficient, less noise & more durable Offers: Get an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,080 and up to Rs 5,000 discount on SBI Credit Cards

Get an exchange offer of up to and up to Buy the LG 242 Litre Double Door Refrigerator at 33 per cent discount on a deal price of Rs 25,000.

Buy Now

Second on the list features the best-selling Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine displayed on Amazon Sale.

displayed on Amazon Sale. Fully automatic top load washing machine: It is easy to use and perfect for small families this washing machine gives you great wash quality.

It is easy to use and perfect for small families this washing machine gives you great wash quality. Capacity: 7 Kg, suitable for families with 3 to 4 members

7 Kg, suitable for families with 3 to 4 members Wash Programs: Normal, Quick Wash, Soak+Normal, Delicates, Eco Tub Clean, and Energy Saving

Normal, Quick Wash, Soak+Normal, Delicates, Eco Tub Clean, and Energy Saving Digital Inverter: Enjoy a long-lasting, powerful performance with less energy and noise

Enjoy a long-lasting, powerful performance with less energy and noise Key Features: the automatic washing machine by Samsung has a child lock feature, a diamond drum for heavy-duty cleaning, a magic filter, a center jet, a tempered glass window, and 5 levels of washing.

the automatic washing machine by Samsung has a child lock feature, a diamond drum for heavy-duty cleaning, a magic filter, a center jet, a tempered glass window, and 5 levels of washing. Warranty: 2 years comprehensive warranty on the product.

2 years comprehensive warranty on the product. Offers: Get an exchange offer up to 1,320 and Upto ₹5,000.00 discount on SBI Credit Cards

Get an exchange offer up to 1,320 and Upto ₹5,000.00 discount on SBI Credit Cards Buy the Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine at 26 per cent discount on a deal price of Rs 15,490.

Buy Now

Third on the list is a Panasonic 20 Litre Microwave Oven featuring on Amazon Sale.

featuring on Amazon Sale. 20L capacity: Suitable for small families it conducts a power of 800 watts high power for fast and even cooking of dishes,

Suitable for small families it conducts a power of 800 watts high power for fast and even cooking of dishes, Re-Heat & Defrost: Auto programmed for reheat and defrost modes ensure even heating or defrosting of food without compromising on the textures of flavour.

Auto programmed for reheat and defrost modes ensure even heating or defrosting of food without compromising on the textures of flavour. Auto Cook 51 Menu: Choose from 51 preset recipes ranging from snacks to desserts to make everyday meals a gourmet delight.

Choose from 51 preset recipes ranging from snacks to desserts to make everyday meals a gourmet delight. Vapour Clean: Keep oven odour-free and stain-free with the touch of a button

Keep oven odour-free and stain-free with the touch of a button Compact Design: This countertop microwave with Glass turntable is compact, allowing you to devote less space to electronics and more to interior capacity.

This countertop microwave with Glass turntable is compact, allowing you to devote less space to electronics and more to interior capacity. Offer: Get an exchange offer of up to 970 off, and up to Rs 5,000 discount on SBI Credit Card

Get an exchange offer of up to 970 off, and up to Rs 5,000 discount on SBI Credit Card Buy the Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven at 24 per cent discount on a deal price of Rs 5,690.

Buy Now

Fourth on the list is the new Panasonic 25-liter Duro Smart Geyser packed with new features featuring on the Amazon Festival Sale.

Voice control- This smart geyser works with Alexa and Google.

This smart geyser works with Alexa and Google. Features- The 4 1 multi-function valve and energy monitoring, auto temperature cut-off, and On/Off, are the newest features to be added. The self-diagnosis feature with multi-power selection helps you to adjust wattage according to your needs.

The 4 1 multi-function valve and energy monitoring, auto temperature cut-off, and On/Off, are the newest features to be added. The self-diagnosis feature with multi-power selection helps you to adjust wattage according to your needs. Digital Display- The geyser comes with an LED digital display and is suitable for high-rise buildings. It is also Wi-Fi-based and can be controlled from anywhere, with the digital temperature control you can voice command with Infra Red Remote compatible with Alexa, OK Google, and the MirAIe app.

The geyser comes with an LED digital display and is suitable for high-rise buildings. It is also Wi-Fi-based and can be controlled from anywhere, with the digital temperature control you can voice command with Infra Red Remote compatible with Alexa, OK Google, and the MirAIe app. Warranty- You get 3 3-year warranty on the product, 4 years on the heating element, and 7 years on the inner tank of the Geyser.

You get 3 3-year warranty on the product, 4 years on the heating element, and 7 years on the inner tank of the Geyser. Offer- Get up to Rs 5,000 discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards.

Get up to Rs 5,000 discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards. Buy the Panasonic 25-liter Duro Smart Geyser at a 39 percent discount on a deal price of Rs 16,999.

Buy Now

The fifth product in our list is LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Here’s everything you need to know.

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) with a refresh rate: of 60 hertz panel.

4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) with a refresh rate: of 60 hertz panel. Processor and Storage: The LG 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is powered by α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and HDR 10 panel. It has a 1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB Internal Storage

The LG 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is powered by α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and HDR 10 panel. It has a 1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB Internal Storage Sound: This LED TV features a 20 Watts Output, a 2.0 Ch Speaker, and an AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an immersive sound experience.

This LED TV features a 20 Watts Output, a 2.0 Ch Speaker, and an AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an immersive sound experience. Smart TV Features: Here are additional features of LG 4K LED TV- game optimizer, filmmaker mode

Here are additional features of LG 4K LED TV- game optimizer, filmmaker mode Supported Apps: It has unlimited OTT App like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, Jio Cinema, SonyLIV, Discovery and more.

It has unlimited OTT App like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, Jio Cinema, SonyLIV, Discovery and more. Connectivity: It features Built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports to connect set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, Bluetooth 5.0

It features Built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports to connect set-top box, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, Bluetooth 5.0 Warranty Information: 1 Year LG India Warranty from the date of purchase

1 Year LG India Warranty from the date of purchase Offers: Get an exchange offer of up to 2,560 and, up to ₹5,000.00 discount on SBI Credit and Debit cards

Get an exchange offer of up to 2,560 and, up to ₹5,000.00 discount on SBI Credit and Debit cards Buy the LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at a 44 percent discount on a deal price of Rs 27,999.

Buy Now

