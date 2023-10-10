By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get Up to 56 Per Cent Off on Echo Products
Amazon sale is the right time for people eyeing Amazon Echo products. The product range goes beyond just Alexa.
New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon has kick-started its much-awaited sale, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 on October 8. The sale brings a slew of discounts and exciting offers on a wide range of products. This time, the company is giving a massive discount on Echo products line-up, which includes smart speakers, displays, and accessories. If you are looking to voice-control your lights, stream your favourite music, set reminders, or even make hands-free calls, these Echo devices have got you covered.
Trending Now
Here, we have listed the Echo products on which Amazon is offering huge discount:
You may like to read
1. Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock
Specifications of Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock:
- Voice-operated smart speaker
- LED display for time and more
- Hands-free music control
- Bilingual support (English & Hindi)
- Versatile usage and smart home integration
2. Echo Dot (4th Gen, Blue) with clock combo with Wipro 9W LED smart colour Bulb
Specifications of Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock combo with Wipro 9W LED smart colour Bulb:
- Echo Dot with LED display
- Voice-controlled Wipro smart bulb
- Hands-free control of lights and more
3. Amazon Echo Pop (Purple)
Specifications of Echo Pop:
- Smart speaker with Alexa
- Stylish design available in multiple colours
- Voice control for music, smart devices, and more
4. Echo Pop (Purple) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb
Specifications of Echo Pop (Purple) Combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb:
- Echo Pop smart speaker with Alexa
- Voice-controlled Wipro smart bulb
- Multiple colours and lighting options
5. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls)
Specifications of Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote:
- Full HD streaming device
- Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls
- Dolby Atmos audio support
- Thousands of streaming apps and services
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.