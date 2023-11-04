Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Grab Everyday Essentials Under Rs 99

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get ready for an amazing shopping adventure as Amazon kicks off the Great Indian Festival 2023. This year’s e-commerce sale promises to be bigger, better, and more exciting than ever, offering consumers the opportunity to discover incredible discounts on a wide range of products from several brands. Check the list of products you can buy under Rs 99. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Mobile Holder is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 69. Despite the official price being Rs 299, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Product Details

Features: Easy installation, not harmful to electronics, convenience to put the devices when charging this wall phone holder is designed to be attached to the wall

How to Use: Do please make sure the wall you stick is dry and clean and with smooth surface after stick this product to your wall, please wait for 24 hours before using to make sure it sticks firmly.

Product Features

Spiral Tube Charging Cable Protectors are designed with highly flexible silicone and can be used as phone charger cord protector and phone charger saver to completely protect cables for all devices including, cell phones, computers, laptops, apple / android watches, lightning cables, pc’s, the list goes on and on.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Multi-Function Laptop Cleaning Brush is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 89. Despite the official price being Rs 999, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Product Features

Multi-Task: 5-in-1 laptop cleaning brush Kit With Nylon Bristles, Flocking Sponge, High-density Brush, Metal Pen Tip And Keycap Puller, Dual Head Hidden Design To Meet A Variety Of Cleaning Needs.

Easy to Pull Keys : This keyboard cleaning kit is a Simple Key Puller, The Change Of Key Cap Is No Longer Laborious And The Removal Of Key Cap Is Cleaner And More Thorough.

Gadget Cleaning Kit: These 4 Kinds Of Cleaning Head, Multi-purpose, Deep Cleaning Every Corner Of The Keyboard And Earphones, Make Dust Nowhere To Hide.

