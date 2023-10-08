Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: iPhone 13 Price Drops By Rs 20K,Check Bank Offers, Features, How to Buy Link

Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has officially begun, granting Prime members early access to the deals and discounts. During this amazing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the e-commerce giant is providing amazing discounts and significant savings on a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic products. During this year’s sale, Amazon is presenting a tempting offer on the iPhone 13, exclusively available to Prime members. Despite the initial price dropping below Rs 40,000 at the beginning of the sale, the updated deal continues to be attractive. If you’ve been pondering buying an iPhone during this festive season, Amazon’s offer on the iPhone 13 is definitely something to contemplate.

According to the information provided on the Amazon website, the iPhone 13 is currently available for as low as Rs 48,999. While the official price of the iPhone 13 is Rs 69,900, you can easily get this reduced price by taking advantage of various offers. There’s a flat exchange bonus of Rs 3,500 offered on select iPhone models. When you make payments using SBI credit cards, both for full payments and EMI options, you can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 1,250. Additionally, Prime members are eligible for an extra discount of Rs 1,000 on orders exceeding values of Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000. In total, you can benefit from an instant discount of Rs 2,250 when using the bank card.

Buy Now Apple iPhone 13 Price, Feature, Specifications Here Brand Apple

Model Name iPhone

Network Service Provider Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System iOS 14

Cellular Technology 5G

15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display

Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos

Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. Apple iPhone 13 Bank Offers Additional Flat INR 1000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit CardTxn. Minimum purchase value INR 5000

Additional INR 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card Trxn. Min purchase value INR 25000

10% Instant Discount up to INR 1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

10% Instant Discount up to INR 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

10% Instant Discount up to INR 1000 on SBI Debit Card Non-EMI Trxn. Min purchase value INR 5000

