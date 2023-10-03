Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Kickstart Deals On Earphones, Smartwatches, And More

Home

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on gadgets like headphones, smartwatches and more. SBI cardholders get an extra 10% discount. Some kickstart deals include boAt, pTron, and other amazing brands.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Sale will begin on October 8, with early access for Prime members on October 7. This e-commerce site is coming with many deals and discounts on Smartwatches, earphones and many more. The massive sale is just a couple of days ahead and it will be the best time to stock up your place with all the essentials you need to buy. Amazon India has teased a few offers through its Kickstart deals. In addition to these incredible deals and offers, SBI credit and debit cardholders get the extra privilege to enjoy a 10% additional discount on all purchases.

The 10W RMS stereo sound on the Stone 352 portable wireless speakers will amaze you.

Its speaker offers IPX7 resistance against water and splashes.

The speaker comes with a maximum playtime of 12 hours on a single charge.

This device supports TWS functionality, letting you connect two Stone 352s.

With multi-connectivity modes, you can enjoy your playlist through Bluetooth, AUX, and TF cards.

This smartwatch comes with a 1.95” horizon curve display o style your wrist with bright pixel resolution.

The device has built-in Alexa to make your life quick and smart.

Improve your experience with quicker processing, no lags, and exceptional accuracy.

Make daily style changes with 150+ fashionable watch faces.

Have complete control over music from your watch and enjoy your favourite tunes while working out.

The pTron earbuds come with high-fidelity stereo sound quality and punchy Bass.

Enjoy music nonstop with a massive 40Hrs total Playtime and touch-control ergonomic earbuds.

It offers IPX4 rating resistance against Water or Sweat.

The device comes with a compact 400mAh Case, type-C fast charging, and 1.5 hours of charge time.

These gaming Wireless headphones offer ultra-low latency with amazing bass.

Enjoy clear and vibrant visuals on its big and bright 1.81-inch TFT display and 550 nits brightness.

Get a battery life of up to 7 days and up to 2 days with calling enabled.

The smartwatch has a 260mAh battery, which charges entirely in around 2.5 hours.

This amazing device also features a remote music control tool that lets you control the music played on your phone.

It allows you to control the volume both during music playback and while attending calls.

Connect the Noisefit app to the smartwatch to track your progress over time.

This Bluetooth speaker comes equipped with 1.75″ Dynamic Drivers for an immersive sound experience.

This device is power-packed with an 800mAh battery that ensures continuous enjoyment of the song with up to 10 hours of playtime.

Stone 180 offers 5W of premium high-definition sound and a frequency response of around 70Hz-70kHz.

With the most recent Bluetooth v5.0, this speaker provides quick wireless communication.

It has an IPX7 rating, which protects from water and perspiration.

Get the party started anywhere, anytime with the boAt Stone 180

