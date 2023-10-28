Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Killer Deals On 5 Best-Selling Budget Gaming PCs

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Killer Deals On 5 Best-Selling Budget Gaming PCs

These top five best-selling budget gaming PCs are available on Amazon at unbelievable prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is rolling with offers galore for gamers, from gaming accessories, powerful gaming laptops to pre-built Gaming PCs from top names in the industry such as Asus, Lenovo, and HP.

Trending Now

If you are in the market for a new gaming desktop, albeit on a tight budget, look no further as today we have curated the top five best-selling budget gaming PCs for you available on Amazon at unbelievable prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale.

You may like to read

These gaming PCs from top brands are powered by the latest Intel or AMD processors and heavy duty GPU’s for a seamless gaming experience.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop Processor (6-core/12-thread, 35MB cache, up to 4.6 GHz max boost)

Memory: 16GB (8GB U-DIMM *2) DDR4 | Storage: 1TB SATA 7200RPM 3.5″ HDD + 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce PH GTX 1660 Ti 6GB : 2x DP, 2x HDMI

Motherboard: AMD B550 Chipset, | Form Factor: Micro ATX | Thermal : Air Cooler | Serial ATA: 4 x SATA 6.0Gb/s ports | Power: 500W power supply (80+ Gold, peak 550W

Chassis : Transparent Side Panel | customizable Aura Sync RGB lighting | Size: 29 Litres| Weight : 11.00 kg | Special air intake design for airflow across the top, front & bottom of the chassis.

Operating System: Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity | Software Included: 1-month trial for new Microsoft 365 customers

Other: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) | Bluetooth 5.2 | Audio: Realtek ALC887, Sonic Studio| Armoury Crate

Front I/O Port: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x Headphone, 1x Microphone Rear I/O Port: 1x DVI-D, 1x PS/2 keyboard (purple), 1x PS/2 mouse (green), 1x Mic-in, 1x Front Speaker Out (Line Out), 1x Line-in, 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x VGA(D-Sub)-Out, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Buy Now

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (up to 4.4 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads)

Memory: 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB) Upto 32 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 16 GB) | Storage: and 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

Operating System and other software: Windows 11 Home | Microsoft Home & Student 2021 | XBOX Game Pass 1 Month Subscription

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6400 Graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)

Ports: 1 RJ-45 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate | Rear: 4 USB 2.0 Type-A

Other Features: Immersive Audio – 5.1 ch support 3 Rear I/O Panel 3.5mm Audio Jacks (Line-in/Line-out/Mic) Front Headphone/MIC Combo Jack |

Networking: Realtek RTL882CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ (2×2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN

Buy Now

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop Processor (6-core/12-thread, 35MB cache, up to 4.6 GHz max boost)

Memory: 8GB DDR4 U-DIMM | Storage: 1TB SATA 7200RPM 3.5″ HDD + 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 : 1x DP, 1x DVI, 1x HDMI

Motherboard: AMD B550 Chipset, | Form Factor: Micro ATX | Thermal : Air Cooler | Serial ATA: 4 x SATA 6.0Gb/s ports | Power: 500W power supply (80+ Bronze, peak 550W)

Chassis: Transparent Side Panel | customizable Aura Sync RGB lighting | Size: 27 Litres| Weight : 8.00 kg

Operating System: Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity | Software Included: 1-month trial for new Microsoft 365 customers

Other: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) | Bluetooth 5.2 | Audio: Realtek ALC887, DTS Headphone: X Technology | ASUS Command Software

Front I/O Port: 1x Headphone, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Rear I/O Port: 1x Mic-in, 1x Front Speaker Out (Line Out), 1x Line-in, 1x RJ45 LAN, 1x HDMI-Out, 2x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Buy Now

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400F Processor, 2.9 GHz Base Speed, Up to 4.3 GHz Max Turbo Speed, 6 Cores, , 12 Threads, 12MB Cache

Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GDDR6 VRAM : 1x HDMI,1x DP,1x DVI

Memory: 8GB DDR4 LO-DIMM 2666MHz | Storage: 1TB SATA 7200RPM 3.5-inch (8.89 cms) HDD + 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Expansion Slot: 1 x PCIe 3.0 x1 | 2 x PCIe 3.0 x16 | 1 x M.2 connector for WiFi | 2 x M.2 connector for SSD | 4 x DDR4 U-DIMM Slots | Drive Bay: 1x 3.5-inch (8.89 cms) Drive Bay

Operation System: Windows 10 Home | Software Included: 1-month trial for new Microsoft 365 customers | Armoury Crate | Sonic Studio

MotherBoard: Intel B460 Chipset | Micro ATX | 6 x SATA 6.0Gb/s ports | Design: Transparent side panel | 29L (Litres) | 500W 80 PLUS PSU (Power Supply Unit) | 105W Air Cooler | 11.0 Kg Weight

Front I/O Port: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A | 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C | 1x Headphone | 1x Microphone Rear I/O Port: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C | 6x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A | 1x Mic-in | 1x Center / Sub Woofer | 1x Front Speaker Out (Line Out) | 1x Rear Speaker Out | 1x Line-in | 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet | 1x HDMI-Out | 1x DisplayPort Other: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) 2*2 | Bluetooth 5.0 | Audio: SupremeFX S1220A CODEC Buy Now

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800 | Speed: 3.4 GHz (Base) – 4.6 GHz (Max) | 8 Cores | 16 Threads | 4MB L2 / 32MB L3 Cache

OS: Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Graphics || Memory and Storage: 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, expandable up to 128GB | Storage: 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD

Design: Blue LED logo illuminates the Raven Black casing | Transparent side panels | Internal ARGB Lighting | Airy 26L Interior

Cooling : 650W Power Supply | 2x Front with ARGB + 1x Rear with ARGB | Optimize gameplay with 3 performance modes (Balance, Quiet , Performance)

Connectivity: WiFi 6 (11ax, 2×2) | Bluetooth 5.1

Top Ports: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 | 1x headphone (3.5mm) | 1x mic (3.5mm) || Rear Ports: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (Data transfer & 5V@3A charging) | 2x USB-A 2.0 | 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 | 1x Ethernet (RJ-45) | 3x line-out(3.5mm) | Without CD Drive & Card Reader

In The Box: Desktop, USB Calliope Keyboard (Black), USB Calliope Mouse (Black), Power Adapter, User Manual Warranty: 3 Year On-site Warranty Xbox Game Pass: Access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10 | One-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass is included with the purchase of your device Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.