Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Killer Deals On 5 Best-Selling Budget Gaming PCs
These top five best-selling budget gaming PCs are available on Amazon at unbelievable prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is rolling with offers galore for gamers, from gaming accessories, powerful gaming laptops to pre-built Gaming PCs from top names in the industry such as Asus, Lenovo, and HP.
If you are in the market for a new gaming desktop, albeit on a tight budget, look no further as today we have curated the top five best-selling budget gaming PCs for you available on Amazon at unbelievable prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale.
These gaming PCs from top brands are powered by the latest Intel or AMD processors and heavy duty GPU’s for a seamless gaming experience.
ASUS ROG Strix GA15 @ Rs. 66,990
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop Processor (6-core/12-thread, 35MB cache, up to 4.6 GHz max boost)
Memory: 16GB (8GB U-DIMM *2) DDR4 | Storage: 1TB SATA 7200RPM 3.5″ HDD + 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce PH GTX 1660 Ti 6GB : 2x DP, 2x HDMI
Motherboard: AMD B550 Chipset, | Form Factor: Micro ATX | Thermal : Air Cooler | Serial ATA: 4 x SATA 6.0Gb/s ports | Power: 500W power supply (80+ Gold, peak 550W
Chassis : Transparent Side Panel | customizable Aura Sync RGB lighting | Size: 29 Litres| Weight : 11.00 kg | Special air intake design for airflow across the top, front & bottom of the chassis.
Operating System: Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity | Software Included: 1-month trial for new Microsoft 365 customers
Other: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) | Bluetooth 5.2 | Audio: Realtek ALC887, Sonic Studio| Armoury Crate
Front I/O Port: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x Headphone, 1x Microphone
Rear I/O Port: 1x DVI-D, 1x PS/2 keyboard (purple), 1x PS/2 mouse (green), 1x Mic-in, 1x Front Speaker Out (Line Out), 1x Line-in, 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x VGA(D-Sub)-Out, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
HP Victus 15L Gaming Desktop @ Rs.69,123
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (up to 4.4 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads)
Memory: 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB) Upto 32 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 16 GB) | Storage: and 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
Operating System and other software: Windows 11 Home | Microsoft Home & Student 2021 | XBOX Game Pass 1 Month Subscription
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6400 Graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)
Ports: 1 RJ-45 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate | Rear: 4 USB 2.0 Type-A
Other Features: Immersive Audio – 5.1 ch support 3 Rear I/O Panel 3.5mm Audio Jacks (Line-in/Line-out/Mic) Front Headphone/MIC Combo Jack |
Networking: Realtek RTL882CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ (2×2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN
ASUS ROG Strix G10DK @ Rs. 52,990
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop Processor (6-core/12-thread, 35MB cache, up to 4.6 GHz max boost)
Memory: 8GB DDR4 U-DIMM | Storage: 1TB SATA 7200RPM 3.5″ HDD + 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 : 1x DP, 1x DVI, 1x HDMI
Motherboard: AMD B550 Chipset, | Form Factor: Micro ATX | Thermal : Air Cooler | Serial ATA: 4 x SATA 6.0Gb/s ports | Power: 500W power supply (80+ Bronze, peak 550W)
Chassis: Transparent Side Panel | customizable Aura Sync RGB lighting | Size: 27 Litres| Weight : 8.00 kg
Operating System: Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity | Software Included: 1-month trial for new Microsoft 365 customers
Other: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) | Bluetooth 5.2 | Audio: Realtek ALC887, DTS Headphone: X Technology | ASUS Command Software
ASUS ROG Strix GT15 @ Rs. 70,990
Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400F Processor, 2.9 GHz Base Speed, Up to 4.3 GHz Max Turbo Speed, 6 Cores, , 12 Threads, 12MB Cache
Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GDDR6 VRAM : 1x HDMI,1x DP,1x DVI
Memory: 8GB DDR4 LO-DIMM 2666MHz | Storage: 1TB SATA 7200RPM 3.5-inch (8.89 cms) HDD + 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
Expansion Slot: 1 x PCIe 3.0 x1 | 2 x PCIe 3.0 x16 | 1 x M.2 connector for WiFi | 2 x M.2 connector for SSD | 4 x DDR4 U-DIMM Slots | Drive Bay: 1x 3.5-inch (8.89 cms) Drive Bay
Operation System: Windows 10 Home | Software Included: 1-month trial for new Microsoft 365 customers | Armoury Crate | Sonic Studio
MotherBoard: Intel B460 Chipset | Micro ATX | 6 x SATA 6.0Gb/s ports | Design: Transparent side panel | 29L (Litres) | 500W 80 PLUS PSU (Power Supply Unit) | 105W Air Cooler | 11.0 Kg Weight
Front I/O Port: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A | 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C | 1x Headphone | 1x Microphone
Rear I/O Port: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C | 6x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A | 1x Mic-in | 1x Center / Sub Woofer | 1x Front Speaker Out (Line Out) | 1x Rear Speaker Out | 1x Line-in | 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet | 1x HDMI-Out | 1x DisplayPort
Other: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) 2*2 | Bluetooth 5.0 | Audio: SupremeFX S1220A CODEC
Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gaming Desktop @ Rs. 99,990
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800 | Speed: 3.4 GHz (Base) – 4.6 GHz (Max) | 8 Cores | 16 Threads | 4MB L2 / 32MB L3 Cache
OS: Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Graphics || Memory and Storage: 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, expandable up to 128GB | Storage: 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD
Design: Blue LED logo illuminates the Raven Black casing | Transparent side panels | Internal ARGB Lighting | Airy 26L Interior
Cooling : 650W Power Supply | 2x Front with ARGB + 1x Rear with ARGB | Optimize gameplay with 3 performance modes (Balance, Quiet , Performance)
Connectivity: WiFi 6 (11ax, 2×2) | Bluetooth 5.1
Top Ports: 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 | 1x headphone (3.5mm) | 1x mic (3.5mm) || Rear Ports: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (Data transfer & 5V@3A charging) | 2x USB-A 2.0 | 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 | 1x Ethernet (RJ-45) | 3x line-out(3.5mm) | Without CD Drive & Card Reader
