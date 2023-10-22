By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Upgrade Your Kitchen, Popular Toasters Under Rs 1,400 – Grab Them Today!
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Popular brands toasters under Rs 14,00 with bank offer, zero cost EMI and other offers.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is currently underway, providing the perfect opportunity for people to grab their favourite products at incredible discounts. With an eye on the upcoming festival season, Amazon is offering all its products at unbelievably discounted prices. If you are searching for a small product to modernise your kitchen, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the ideal moment for you. One such product is the stylish electric toaster, now available at a 40 to 70 percent discount. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen or to gift it to your loved ones without straining your budget. Furthermore, additional discounts are available when using bank and credit card offers, and you can also take advantage of interest-free EMIs during this grand sale.
To save you precious time we have handpicked popular toasters of top brands on exciting discounts which are available under Rs 1,400 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check here.
Bajaj ATX 3 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster at Rs 1,398
Introducing the Bajaj ATX 3 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster, a multipurpose kitchen appliance that offers convenience and style. This 2-slice automatic pop-up toaster comes with features such as a dust cover, a slide-out crumb tray, and 6-level browning controls. Backed by a 2-year warranty from Bajaj, it’s the perfect addition to your kitchen.
Product Details
- Colour: black/silver
- Material: Stainless Steel
- Product Dimensions:8D x 10.6W x 6.9H Centimeters
- Wattage: 750 Watt Hours
- Type: Bajaj Toaster 2 Slices; SERIES: ATX 3 Pop-up Toaster; WATTAGE: 700W; COLOUR: STAINLESS STEEL & BLACK.
- Adjustable Browning Control Knob: ATX-3 is designed to deliver 6-LEVEL OF BREAD BROWNING CONTROL for convenient & desirable bread toast.
- Dust Cover: Included dust cover which prevents dust or any insects into the bread slots for better hygiene.
- Slide Out Crumb Tray: It comes with an easy Slide Out Crumb Tray for easy cleaning & maintenance.
- Mid-Cycle Cancel Function: This pop-up toaster is designed with MID-CYCLE CANCEL Function to avoid unwanted over-bread toasting.
- EXTRA WIDE SLOT: Extra Wide Slot for accommodating different sizes of breads.
- Component Included: 1N Pop-up Toaster, 1N Dust Cover, User manual, Warranty card.
Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker at Rs 999
The Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker (PGMFD 01) in stylish black boasts a heat-resistant Bakelite body, making it a durable choice for your kitchen. Its non-stick coating guarantees easy cooking and cleaning, while power indicators keep you informed. Enjoy oil-free daily toasting.
Product Details
- Special Feature: Non-Stick Coating
- Colour: Black
- Material: Plastic
- Brand: Prestige
- Product Dimensions:1D x 51W x 12.4H Centimeters
- Wattage: 800 Watts
- Item Weight: 1320 Grams
- Included Components: Sandwich Maker
- Style: PGMFD (New Model)
- Voltage: 230 Volts
- New designs: Durable die-cast aluminum grill plates
- Heat Resistant: Bakelite body, User Friendly
- Cord length: 1.5 m
- German Technology: Greblon, Non-stick coating for oil-free toasting
- Indicators: Power Indicators for easy of use
- Energy: 800 watts power, Voltage(V): 230 Volts
- Easy to clean
- Warranty: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700Watts at Rs 959
KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster is a 700W 2-slice automatic pop-up electric toaster designed for convenience. With 6 heating modes, it provides a range of toasting options. The toaster also features an auto shut-off function for safety and a removable bread crumbs tray for easy cleaning.
Product Details
- Brand: KENT
- Colour: White
- Material: Plastic
- Product Dimensions:14D x 25.5W x 16.5H Centimeters
- Specific Uses For Product: Bread
- 6 Heating Modes: The toaster has variable electronic timing control with 6 heating modes to fulfil all your toasting desires.
- Reheat and Mid Cycle Cancel/ Stop Function: Its reheat function allows you to warm/cold toast instantly without burning them up. The cancel function allows you to immediately stop the process in between if required.
