Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Upgrade Your Kitchen, Popular Toasters Under Rs 1,400 – Grab Them Today!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Popular brands toasters under Rs 14,00 with bank offer, zero cost EMI and other offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is currently underway, providing the perfect opportunity for people to grab their favourite products at incredible discounts. With an eye on the upcoming festival season, Amazon is offering all its products at unbelievably discounted prices. If you are searching for a small product to modernise your kitchen, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the ideal moment for you. One such product is the stylish electric toaster, now available at a 40 to 70 percent discount. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen or to gift it to your loved ones without straining your budget. Furthermore, additional discounts are available when using bank and credit card offers, and you can also take advantage of interest-free EMIs during this grand sale.

To save you precious time we have handpicked popular toasters of top brands on exciting discounts which are available under Rs 1,400 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check here.

Introducing the Bajaj ATX 3 750-Watt Pop-up Toaster, a multipurpose kitchen appliance that offers convenience and style. This 2-slice automatic pop-up toaster comes with features such as a dust cover, a slide-out crumb tray, and 6-level browning controls. Backed by a 2-year warranty from Bajaj, it’s the perfect addition to your kitchen.

Product Details

Colour: black/silver

black/silver Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Product Dimensions: 8D x 10.6W x 6.9H Centimeters

8D x 10.6W x 6.9H Centimeters Wattage: 750 Watt Hours

750 Watt Hours Type: Bajaj Toaster 2 Slices; SERIES: ATX 3 Pop-up Toaster; WATTAGE: 700W; COLOUR: STAINLESS STEEL & BLACK.

Bajaj Toaster 2 Slices; SERIES: ATX 3 Pop-up Toaster; WATTAGE: 700W; COLOUR: STAINLESS STEEL & BLACK. Adjustable Browning Control Knob: ATX-3 is designed to deliver 6-LEVEL OF BREAD BROWNING CONTROL for convenient & desirable bread toast.

ATX-3 is designed to deliver 6-LEVEL OF BREAD BROWNING CONTROL for convenient & desirable bread toast. Dust Cover: Included dust cover which prevents dust or any insects into the bread slots for better hygiene.

Included dust cover which prevents dust or any insects into the bread slots for better hygiene. Slide Out Crumb Tray: It comes with an easy Slide Out Crumb Tray for easy cleaning & maintenance.

It comes with an easy Slide Out Crumb Tray for easy cleaning & maintenance. Mid-Cycle Cancel Function: This pop-up toaster is designed with MID-CYCLE CANCEL Function to avoid unwanted over-bread toasting.

This pop-up toaster is designed with MID-CYCLE CANCEL Function to avoid unwanted over-bread toasting. EXTRA WIDE SLOT : Extra Wide Slot for accommodating different sizes of breads.

: Extra Wide Slot for accommodating different sizes of breads. Component Included: 1N Pop-up Toaster, 1N Dust Cover, User manual, Warranty card.

The Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker (PGMFD 01) in stylish black boasts a heat-resistant Bakelite body, making it a durable choice for your kitchen. Its non-stick coating guarantees easy cooking and cleaning, while power indicators keep you informed. Enjoy oil-free daily toasting.

Product Details

Special Feature: Non-Stick Coating

Non-Stick Coating Colour: Black

Black Material: Plastic

Plastic Brand: Prestige

Prestige Product Dimensions: 1D x 51W x 12.4H Centimeters

1D x 51W x 12.4H Centimeters Wattage: 800 Watts

800 Watts Item Weight: 1320 Grams

1320 Grams Included Components: Sandwich Maker

Sandwich Maker Style: PGMFD (New Model)

PGMFD (New Model) Voltage: 230 Volts

230 Volts New designs : Durable die-cast aluminum grill plates

: Durable die-cast aluminum grill plates Heat Resistant : Bakelite body, User Friendly

: Bakelite body, User Friendly Cord length : 1.5 m

: 1.5 m German Technology: Greblon, Non-stick coating for oil-free toasting

Greblon, Non-stick coating for oil-free toasting Indicators: Power Indicators for easy of use

Power Indicators for easy of use Energy: 800 watts power, Voltage(V): 230 Volts

800 watts power, Voltage(V): 230 Volts Easy to clean

Warranty: 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster is a 700W 2-slice automatic pop-up electric toaster designed for convenience. With 6 heating modes, it provides a range of toasting options. The toaster also features an auto shut-off function for safety and a removable bread crumbs tray for easy cleaning.

Product Details

Brand: KENT

KENT Colour: White

White Material: Plastic

Plastic Product Dimensions: 14D x 25.5W x 16.5H Centimeters

14D x 25.5W x 16.5H Centimeters Specific Uses For Product: Bread

Bread 6 Heating Modes : The toaster has variable electronic timing control with 6 heating modes to fulfil all your toasting desires.

: The toaster has variable electronic timing control with 6 heating modes to fulfil all your toasting desires. Reheat and Mid Cycle Cancel/ Stop Function: Its reheat function allows you to warm/cold toast instantly without burning them up. The cancel function allows you to immediately stop the process in between if required.

