Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Massive Discounts Available on Kitchen and Household Appliances

Enter a realm of substantial savings during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. Explore a wealth of discounts on kitchen and home appliances, providing an excellent chance to upgrade your household and kitchen. SBI cardholders get an extra 10% discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival live now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has finally arrived, and it promises to be an extravaganza of savings and shopping delight. Don’t miss out on the shopping extravaganza of the year at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023! Seize this golden opportunity to elevate your living space, enrich your culinary journey and simplify everyday tasks while maximising your savings! In addition to these incredible deals and offers, SBI credit and debit cardholders get the extra privilege to enjoy a 10% additional discount on all purchases.

Buy the MI Xiaomi robotic vacuum mop 2 Pro having 2 in 1 sweeping and mopping function, coupled with a powerful 3000Pa suction.

This robotic mop has a next gen LDS laser navigation system for intelligent mapping and route planning.

The Xiaomi vacuum covers an impressive area upto 2000 sq ft in a single cleaning session.

This vacuum has an automatic recharge and resume feature which enhances its efficiency.

Smart app control and voice control compatibility with 19 high precision sensors ensures through cleaning with this robotic vacuum mop 2 Pro.

Get upto Rs 2,530 off on exchange on MI Xiaomi robotic vacuum mop 2 Pro

Avail upto 10 per cent instant discount for SBI credit card holders including 35 per cent off and upto 6 months no cost EMI on MI Xiaomi robotic vacuum mop 2 Pro with a deal price of Rs 24,998.

Buy Now

Buy the AquaguardSure delight NXT water purifier with triple technology of RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS) and upto 6 liters capacity with 7 stages of purification.

The RO is certified to remove contaminants like lead, mercury, and arsenic, eliminating viruses and bacteria whereas the UV e-boiling ensures water is as healthy as water boiled for 20 minutes

The special feature of the water purifier also includes taste adjuster (MTDS) for personalized taste depending on water source

This water purifier is suitable for all water sources and TDS up to 2000 PPM

Save up to 60% water compared to ordinary purifiers with AquaguardSure delight NXT water purifier

The AquaguardSure delight NXT water purifier offers 1-year comprehensive domestic warranty on all parts excluding consumables.

Get upto Rs 1,160 off on exchange on NXT water purifier.

Avail upto 10 per cent instant discount for SBI credit card holders including 50 per cent off and upto 6 months no cost EMI on AquaguardSure delight NXT water purifier with a deal price of Rs 7,199.

Buy Now

Buy the Philips digital air fryer with upto 4.1 L capacity which cooks food with upto 90 per cent less fat with 1400W.

The air fryer is patented with rapid air technology with a unique starfish design pan which ensures even frying without flipping the food.

The versatile functions of the air fryer include baking, grill, roast and much more.

The fryer comes with a touch screen and 7 presets and a keep warm function for convenience.

This Philips air fryer is dish wash safe and easy to clean for hassle free maintenance.

Avail upto 10 per cent instant discount for SBI credit card holders including 35 per cent off and upto 6 months no cost EMI on Philips digital air fryer with a deal price of Rs 7,999.

Buy Now

Buy the Pigeon Healthifry digital air fryer which boasts a 4.2-liter capacity, perfect for indulging in your favorite treats like French fries, samosas, and worry-free nuggets.

With a powerful 1200 Watts, the digital air fryer heats up rapidly, ensuring even and swift cooking.

This air fryer uses 85% less oil, allowing you to cook with just one spoon of oil.

The Pigeon healthifry digital air fryer utilizes 360° high-speed air circulation technology, mimiking the crispiness of traditional fried foods.

The air fyer has a non-stick food basket which prevents food from sticking, allowing for a delightful browning effect without any clinging to the pan.

Avail upto 10 per cent instant discount for SBI credit card holders including 65 per cent off on Pigeon Healthifry digital air fryer with a deal price of Rs 2,799.

Buy Now

Buy the Crompton arno neo water heater which has a power of 2000 W with a capacity of 15L and a pressure 8 bar.

The water heater is marked with ISI with nickel-coated special element for resistance against scale formation.

The heating element of the water heater is made of copper.

The water heater has 3 level safety features which include capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve, ensuring enhanced safety.

The neo water heater has an anti-rust design which is specially designed with magnesium anode to prevent corrosion caused by hard water quality.

Avail upto 10 per cent instant discount for SBI credit card holders including 40 per cent off and upto 6 months no cost EMI on Crompton arno neo water heater with a deal price of Rs 5,399.

Buy Now

