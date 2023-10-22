Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Most Amazing Accessories For Office Use At Best Prices

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Most Amazing Accessories For Office Use At Best Prices

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: As the Amazon festival commences, there is a huge buzz of enthusiasm all around and the atmosphere is lit up with a frenzy that is rarely seen. Shoppers are all set to pounce on their favourite products as they wait with bated breath to make the most of this lucrative offer like never before.

Trending Now

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Furthermore, SBI credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount on every purchase, adding to the charm of this spectacular event.

You may like to read

Here We Have Top 5 Accessories For Office Use.

1 Green high Beam Laser Light Pen 500 MW Green Laser Pointer Party Pen Disco Light 5 Mile + Battery for Rs 299.

COSKIRA Green Laser Pointer Pen for Presentation with Adjustable Cap to Change Project Design | Laser Light for Kids |Laser Pen Light |Cat Toy.

BUY NOW

2 WZATCO Yuva Plus (Upgraded) Native 1080P Full HD 4K Support LED Projector for Home (Brightest 660 ANSI, Largest 4.5” LCD) – 1st in segment | Compatible with TV Stick | 250″ Max Screen Portable Cinema for Classroom | Movie hall for Rs 9,490.

Discover the perfect balance of technology and affordability with the new YUVA Plus projector. Experience a significant leap in brightness, boasting an impressive 22% increase compared to its predecessor. With native 1080P resolution and 660 ANSI lumens, this upgraded model offers full HD pictures that exude remarkable clarity, vibrant colors, and striking contrast. Enjoy an enhanced color reproduction that adds depth and realism to your viewing experience.

Immerse yourself in a captivating 40-250 inch projection display. Take your family entertainment to the great outdoors with this portable projector, and enjoy a stunning 250-inch projection size. Setting up and achieving the perfect screen position is a breeze with keystone correction and scaling capabilities. Embrace a fantastic choice for families, as the YUVA Plus promises an unparalleled movie-watching experience!

BUY NOW

3 EGate i9 Pro with Keystone, Bluetooth & Tripod, FHD 1080 Support & 720p Native, 1800L (180 ANSI), 4k Support from HDMI & TV Stick, 381cm Screen | Bluetooth in-Out, Vertical Keystone | (Ei9027, White)

HD 720p Native & Full HD 1080p Support with Keystone | Max Screen Size 381 cm (150 inch) | 1000 : 1 Contrast Ratio & 4,000 : 1 Dynamic Range | 1800 Lumens LED & True 180 ANSI on Screen | LTPS Cinemascopic Wide Screen LCD (16:9) | Life Long Lamp” – 30000 Hours

Bluetooth, HDMI to connect Set Top Box, Fire TV Stick, PC / Laptop, DVD | USB to power & connect hard drives and other USB devices | VGA | AV | Audio Out | Bluetooth In/Out

3 watt Built in Harmonized Frequency Speaker | 3.5 mm Audio Out Jack

BUY NOW

4 EGate O9 Pro – Zen, Dual OS – Android + FTS (Certified Netflix, Prime, Hotstar & More), Full HD 1080p Native, 9600L (690 ANSI), 4K Home Projector | ARC HDMI | Dolby | Fully Automatic | (EO9025, Black) for Rs 23,990.

BUY NOW

Resoltion Native 1080P and 4K Support – 9600 Lumen LED & 690 ANSI on Screen 20000:1 Dynamic Contrast Range – 762 cm (300 inch) Max Screen size – LTPS Cinemascopic Wide Screen LCD (16:9) | Life Long Lamp” – 30000 Hours | HDR10+

The Complete Projector Dual WiFi – Dual Bluetooth (In/Out) – Dual HDMI – USB – AV In – Audio Out – Wireless Screen Mirroring.

5 PKST 16GB Mini Small Voice Audio Recorder Super Long Storage Capacity | up to 14 Hours Recording | Date & Time Stamp | Easy to Use | Crystal Clear Digital Recording (16 GB) for Rs 1,699.

BUY NOW

Long Time Voice Recording- 8GB stores sound recording for about 96 hours, battery continuation can last for about 14 hours.

Small Size and easy to carry – Recorder Dimensions 45 x 17 x 5mm (1.77″ x .66″ x .01″), 8GB USB flash drive and recording, tiny size allows you to covertly record anywhere, classes and lectures, meetings, interviews, sporting events, concerts and more. Especially in cases of Windows 10 or Mac, please fully update chipset drivers attempting to use this device.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES