Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Prime Members, Check Deals On OnePlus Mobile Phones Starting At Just Rs 19,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Prime Members, Check Deals On OnePlus Mobile Phones Starting At Just Rs 19,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Unleash a world of unbeatable deals, jaw-dropping discounts, and exclusive offers on One Plus smartphones. Elevate your festive celebrations with the joy of savings.

Sale Live Amazon Prime

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Excitement is in the air as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 kicks off on October 7 for Prime users, unleashing a shopping extravaganza like never before! Brace yourselves for a whirlwind of discounts, deals, and delightful surprises as the virtual doors swing open to a world of unbeatable offers on OnePlus mobile phones starting at just Rs 19,999. Today, Amazon promises to redefine your shopping experience with jaw-dropping discounts on a vast array of mobile phones. This festival is a treasure trove of savings for the OnePlus experience. In addition to these incredible deals and offers, SBI credit and debit cardholders get the extra privilege to enjoy a 10% additional discount on all purchases.

Trending Now

Buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G which boasts a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, and about 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord’s operating system is equipped with Android 13.1 which is based on Oxygen OS.

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G with a 108 MP main camera is perfect for photography with a 2MP depth-assist lens and 2MP macro lens including a selfie camera of 16MP.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is equipped with stereo speakers, delivering clear and rich audio.

Get an exchange offer of upto Rs 18,600 and upto Rs 500 off with a coupon on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus charging is fast with 5000 mAh consisting of 1 battery.

Avail upto a 10 per cent instant discount which is up to INR 1250 on SBI credit card on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

You may like to read

Buy Now

Buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G which boasts a 6.7-inch with AMOLED FHD+ display, with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels with the processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G, and about 120 Hz super fluid display.

OnePlus Nord’s operating system is equipped with Android 13.1 which is based on OxygenOS 13.

The Nord CE 3 5G with 50 MP main camera with Sony IMX890 is perfect for photography with 8MP ultrawide camera including a selfie camera of 16MP.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is equipped with immensive stereo speakers, delivering rich and clear audio.

The smartphone features many camera features to explore such as ultra steady mode, dual view video, etc.

The smartphone comes with 8 GB + 128 GB storage and 12 GB + 256 GB to choose from.

The OnePlus charging is fast with 5000 mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 25,648 and upto 6 months no cost EMI on OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G.

Buy Now

Buy the OnePlus Nord 3 5G which boasts a display of 6.74 Inches, 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+ display with corning gorilla glass victus with a resolution of 2772 X 1240 pixels.

The smartphone’s processor is equipped with a MediaTek dimensity 9000 chipset which is based on 4nm architecture.

The Nord CE 3 5G with 50MP main camera with an 8MP ultrawide camera including a selfie camera of 16MP.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is equipped with stereo speakers, delivering an enhanced multimedia experience audio.

Nord’s camera features include many different modes to explore.

The Nord smartphone consists of the operating system of OxygenOS based on Android 13.1

Get an exchange offer on OnePlus Nord 3 5G upto Rs 32,000.

The smartphone offers choices of 8 GB + 128 GB storage and 16 GB + 256 GB storage.

The OnePlus battery consists of fast charging of 5000 mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC.

Get upto 9 months no cost EMI and upto 1000 off with Coupon on OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

Buy Now

Buy the OnePlus 11R 5G which boasts 6.7 Inches with a resolution of 2772 X 1240 pixels and a 120 Hz super fluid AMOLED display.

The smartphone has an operating system of OxygenOS which is based on Android 13.

The processor of the smartphone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with immersive stereo speakers, delivering rich and clear audio whether you are enjoying music or video.

The OnePlus 11R is equipped with a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 and an 8MP ultrawide camera including a selfie camera of 16MP.

Get an exchange offer upto RS 35,000 on a OnePlus 11R 5G.

The smartphone comes with a storage of upto 128 GB with 8GB RAM.

The battery of the smartphone is equipped with fast charging of 5000 mAh with 100W SuperVOOC.

Get upto 12 months no no-cost EMI and upto 1000 off with a coupon on a OnePlus 11R 5G.

Buy Now

Buy the OnePlus 11 5G which boasts a 6.7-inch, 120 Hz AMOLED QHD display with corning gorilla glass victus with a resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels.

The OnePlus 11 5G operating system is equipped with Android 13 which is based on OxygenOS and processor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP main camera with Sony IMX890, perfect for photography with a 48MP ultrawide camera including a 32MP telephoto lens and a 16MP selfie camera.

Get an exchange offer on the OnePlus 11 5G and upto Rs 50,000.

The OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with dual reality speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, delivering an experience for multimedia with clear and rich audio.

The smartphone comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The OnePlus charging is fast with 5000 mAh with 100W SUPERVOOC.

Get upto 12 months no no-cost EMI and 4000 off coupon.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES