Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Here’s How You Can Get Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Worth Rs 24,499 In Just Rs 1,149

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is going on and there are great deals on several products. Know how you can buy the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in just Rs 1,149, when its actual price is Rs 24,499 according to Amazon

New Delhi: Online shopping platforms are very popular as they not only make shopping easier but also bring great deals and sales for customers, giving them the opportunity to buy their favourite products at an extremely low price, as compared to the actual stores. Online shopping platform Amazon is offering bumper discounts on all kinds of products ranging from electronic gadgets to home decor under its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Take a look at an amazing deal, that you should not miss in any case. Know how you can get a Samsung Galaxy M34 5G worth Rs 24,499 according to Amazon, at just Rs 1,149. Check the entire deal and know how you avail the offer..

We are talking about the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G whose 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 24,499 according to the online shopping platform. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the smartphone is available at Rs 15,999. In case you use an SBI Credit Card to pay for the device, you can get an additional discount of Rs 1,750 taking the price of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G to Rs 14,249.

Here’s How You Can Buy Samsung Galaxy M34 5G In Rs 1,149

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, worth Rs 24,499 is available at Rs 15,999 after discount. In case you exchange your current phone to buy the new smartphone, you can get a discount of up to Rs 14,850. Depending on the condition of your phone, if you are able to get the entire discount amount, you will be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in just Rs 1,149.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Specifications

To know a little more about the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, the smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display, FHD+ Resolution, 1080 x 2340 Pixels protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone has a 6,000mAh battery and a triple camera setup of 50MP No Shake Cam Main Camera and two other lenses of 8MP and 2MP. The phone has a 13MP front camera. The phone works on Android 13.0 and its processor is Exynos 1280. It has four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

