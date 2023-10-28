Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top 3 Dyson Air Purifiers At Great Prices

Home

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: As the Amazon festival continues, there is a huge buzz of enthusiasm all around and the atmosphere is lit up with a frenzy that is rarely seen. Shoppers are all set to pounce on their favourite products as they wait with bated breath to make the most of this lucrative offer like never before.

Furthermore, SBI credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount on every purchase, adding to the charm of this spectacular event.

Here We Have Top 3 Dyson Air Purifiers At Great Prices:

1. Dyson Air Purifier Big+Quiet for Rs 68,900 Inclusive of all taxes

About This Item

Auto mode constantly monitors the air quality, intelligently adjusting airflow until the product has evenly purified the whole room.

Smart technology controlled by app, voice or remote

Fully sealed to HEPA H13 grade airflow and filtration system. So what goes inside, stays inside.

Control your airflow

HEPA filter life of up to 5 years

Hidden wheels make it easy to manoeuvre across a room – designed for hard surfaces.

Dyson’s quietest most powerful purifier

2 Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air Purifier (Advanced Technology), HEPA + Catalytic Oxidation Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, TP09 (White/Gold) for Rs 45,899.

About This Item

Comes with a precise solid-state formaldehyde sensor with a unique catalytic filter that detects & continuously destroys formaldehyde

Intelligent Purification: Advanced HEPA H13 filtration system which automatically removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1 (0.1 microns) including dust, pollen, mold spores, bacteria, pet dander, VOCs and other harmful gases/odors

Comes with 350 degrees oscillation and Air Multiplier technology – Amplifies surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of purified airflow justifying it to be THE air purifier for larger spaces

Automatically monitors, reacts and purifies – then reports to your Dyson Link app. Stay connected with WiFi/Remote control.Night-time mode – Monitors and purifies using the quietest airflow settings, and with a dimmed display

Integrated sensors constantly analyse your air, while our unique algorithm cross-checks data every second. It diagnoses pollutants at a molecular level, displaying live results on the LCD for 4 different pollutants in real-time – PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO2. Also displays overall AQI (updated every 12 seconds) & 24-hour AQI graph on screen

Dual Functionality: HEPA Air Purifier + Bladeless Fan in one. Voice Enabled: Alexa and Google Assistant controlled for easy operation of your air purifier; Features include easy scheduling, 10 air-speed settings, night-time mode, sleep timer, and an easy-to-clean aperture with no fast-spinning blades so its safe for little fingers or paws

Comes along with the high-efficiency vacuum sealed 360° glass HEPA Filter & Tris-coated activated carbon filter – what goes inside, stays inside

3 Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier TP03 (White/Silver), Wi-Fi Enabled, Large, Activated Carbon for Rs 28,889.

About This Item

Intelligent Purification: Automatically removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1 (0.1 microns) including dust, pollen, mold spores, bacteria, pet dander, VOCs and other harmful gases/odors; Dual Functionality: HEPA Air Purifier + Bladeless Fan in one. Backward airflow (Diffused) mode purifies without cooling

Senses: With two intelligent sensors, the Dyson air purifier continually monitors and reacts to air quality changes.; Captures: Dyson purifiers have a lower face velocity unlike some other conventional purifiers. This, along with the high-efficiency VACUUM SEALED 360° Glass HEPA Filter & Tris-coated Activated Carbon Filter ensures that harmful ultra-fine pollutants are NOT released back into the room & stay captured in the filter media

Projects: The only air purifier with Air Multiplier technology and customizable 90° oscillation; CONNECTED: Wi-Fi-connected home air purifier. See real time reports, remotely control your machine and create schedules around your day using the Dyson Link app. Alternatively, you can also control your air purifier through magnetized remote control

Voice Enabled: Alexa and Google Assistant controlled for easy operation of your air purifier and to update you on the indoor air quality; Features include easy scheduling, 10 air-speed settings, night-time mode, sleep timer, and an easy-to-clean aperture with no fast-spinning blades so its safe for little fingers or paws; Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly by AAFA (Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America);Warranty – 2 years. Parts and Labour. Easy returns.

Material Type: Plastic

Visit the Dyson Store to get a glimpse of the vast collection of Dyson air purifiers.

