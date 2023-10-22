Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top 5 Diwali Gift Ideas For Your Loved Ones

At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on several products. Here are some Diwali gift ideas that you can consider buying from Amazon.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 has kicked off in full force, bringing with it a diverse selection of enticing deals and discounts spanning a wide spectrum of product categories. Diwali is a festival of lights and a time for giving and receiving gifts to celebrate the occasion. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on several products. Here are some Diwali gift ideas that you can consider buying from Amazon. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43″ AMOLED Display Smartwatch is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 3,999. Despite the official price being Rs 21,000, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43″ AMOLED Display Smartwatch features

The watch will work on a single charge for about 5 days (without Bluetooth calling & Always On Display) and about 2 Days with Bluetooth calling.

Charging Specs – The watch needs to be charged for 3 hours to reach 100%. The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output. For a bare minimum of 20% charge the watch needs to be charged for about 30-40 mins

The watch supports your earbuds to be connected with the watch while you sit back and enjoy the songs being played with a 4GB internal storage

300 Sports Modes – Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus ensures a fit and healthy living. The watch consists of 300 sports modes to track your activities with minute details. Tracking steps, calories, km and taking one step ahead now you can track your dance class and much more.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Echo Dot with Wipro 9W LED smart color Bulb is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 3,399. Despite the official price being Rs 7,598, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Echo Dot with Wipro 9W LED smart color Bulb features

This combo contains Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock and Wipro 9W LED smart color bulb. Use this bundle to experience the magic of controlling your lights, using just your voice. Control your lights using voice, or control them remotely away from home. Or simply create routine to dim them automatically at night.

Comes with an LED display that shows time, outdoor temperature or timers. Tap the top to snooze. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night

Stream millions of songs from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, Apple Music and Hungama Music

Access songs in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada and more

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Black – Smart speaker with Alexa is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 1,499. Despite the official price being Rs 3,799, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Smart Watch is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 1,049. Despite the official price being Rs 17,999, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Smart Watch features

With built-in Voice assistant, you can simply speak to the smartwatch & get things done on your command. Music can only be controlled through the watch

With advanced technology and HRS chipset the smartwatch can give out near to accurate SpO2, Heart Rate readings. This mini health device tracks your sleep to ensure glowing and fresh look each day (This is not a medical device)

This smart watch will now ensure you are a click away of taking numerous pictures and switching between your favourite tunes each time you are enjoying.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 1,699. Despite the official price being Rs 2,499, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro features

22.5W Ultra Fast Charging

Super light-weight and Pocket sized

Power delivery 3.0

Triple output port

Charging time – 6 hours

Connector Type USB, Micro USB

Brand Mi

Battery Capacity 10000 Milliamp Hours

Colour black

Special Feature Short Circuit Protection, Fast Charging, Pocket Size

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

