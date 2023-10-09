Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top 5 Tech Deals To Save You Money

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top 5 Tech Deals To Save You Money

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: While smartphones and laptops are the products that have received the highest amount of discount, there are also additional deals on accessories that are worth considering. Here are the top five tech deals that you can consider during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Get Exciting Offers on Redmi smartphones featuring on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

New Delhi: The Amazon Great Indian Festival is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever! This annual sale offers shoppers the chance to grab amazing deals on a wide range of tech products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and electronic gadgets.

Trending Now

While smartphones and laptops are the products that have received the highest amount of discount, there are also additional deals on accessories that are worth considering. Here are the top five tech deals that you can consider during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

You may like to read

1. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Affordable 5G With Long-Lasting Battery

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a good balance of features and performance. It is powered by the Exynos 1330 octa-core processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in one of its combinations. It’s available at Rs 11,990. The phone has a large 6000mAh battery that should easily last you a full day on a single charge.

Buy Now

The Galaxy M14 5G has a triple-lens rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. The front-facing camera is a 13MP sensor. The phone can record videos at up to 1080p resolution at 30fps.

If you’re looking for a powerful smartwatch that can do more than just track your steps and show notifications, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a good option, especially at the discounted price of Rs 15,990. The Galaxy Watch 4 runs on Google’s latest WearOS 4, which means it has access to a wide range of apps, including Google Maps, WhatsApp, and more. It’s also compatible with any Android phone, so you don’t need to have a Samsung phone to use it.

Buy Now

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the company’s flagship earbuds, are now available on Amazon for Rs 6125. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the best TWS earbuds on the market, and they are on par with the AirPods Pro. If you are a Samsung or Android smartphone user, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are one of the best deals to consider during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Buy Now

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly pair of TWS earbuds, the Redmi Buds 4 Active are a great option. They’re now available for just Rs 899 and offer a variety of features, including Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, IPX4 sweat resistance, and Google Fast Pair support.

Buy Now

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is a mid-range smartphone that offers a great value for money. It has a sleek design, a powerful processor, and a versatile camera system. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor. This processor is powerful enough to handle even the most demanding tasks, such as gaming and multitasking. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES