Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals, Offers on Mi Smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals, Offers on Mi Smartphones

In this article, we will highlight the top discounts on Mi smartphones during this ongoing Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The highly awaited Amazon Sale 2023 is now in full swing, offering a wide array of enticing deals and discounts across a range of product categories. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on Mi Smartphones. Whether you’re looking for a wallet-friendly phone or a premium flagship, Mi has consistently delivered feature-packed smartphones across the spectrum. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is currently underway, and it brings a range of Mi smartphones at even more affordable prices. In this article, we will highlight the top discounts on Mi smartphones during this ongoing Amazon sale.

Trending Now

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Redmi 12 5G is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 11,999. Despite the official price being Rs 15,999, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

You may like to read

Redmi 12 5G Jade Black 4GB RAM 128GB ROM Features

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform : Power efficient 4nm architecture | 8GB of RAM including 4GB Virtual

Display: Large 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection

Camera: 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera with classic film filters, Film Frame, Portrait, Night Mode, 50MP mode, Time-lapse, Google lens | 8MP Selfie camera

5000mAh(typ) battery with 22.5W charger in-box

MIUI Dialer | MIUI 14 with Android 13 | Side fingerprint | IR blaster | 3.5mm Audio jack | IP53 rating

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Redmi A2+ is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 7,999. Despite the official price being Rs 12,499, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Redmi A2+ (Aqua Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Features