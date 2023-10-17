By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals, Offers on Mi Smartphones
In this article, we will highlight the top discounts on Mi smartphones during this ongoing Amazon sale.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The highly awaited Amazon Sale 2023 is now in full swing, offering a wide array of enticing deals and discounts across a range of product categories. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on Mi Smartphones. Whether you’re looking for a wallet-friendly phone or a premium flagship, Mi has consistently delivered feature-packed smartphones across the spectrum. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is currently underway, and it brings a range of Mi smartphones at even more affordable prices. In this article, we will highlight the top discounts on Mi smartphones during this ongoing Amazon sale.
Redmi 12 5G Jade Black 4GB RAM 128GB ROM
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Redmi 12 5G is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 11,999. Despite the official price being Rs 15,999, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.
Redmi 12 5G Jade Black 4GB RAM 128GB ROM Features
- Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform : Power efficient 4nm architecture | 8GB of RAM including 4GB Virtual
- Display: Large 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection
- Camera: 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera with classic film filters, Film Frame, Portrait, Night Mode, 50MP mode, Time-lapse, Google lens | 8MP Selfie camera
- 5000mAh(typ) battery with 22.5W charger in-box
- MIUI Dialer | MIUI 14 with Android 13 | Side fingerprint | IR blaster | 3.5mm Audio jack | IP53 rating
Redmi A2+ (Aqua Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Redmi A2+ is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 7,999. Despite the official price being Rs 12,499, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.
Redmi A2+ (Aqua Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Features
- High performance MediaTek Helio G36,upto 2.2GHz; | Upto 7GB RAM including 3GB Virtual RAM | 128GB Storage | Rear mounted fingerprint sensor
- Display: Large 16.5 cm HD+ display with Scratch resistant glass | 400nits peak brightness | 120Hz Touch sampling Rate
- Camera: 8MP Dual camera with Portrait mode | 5MP Front camera
- 5000mAh(typ) battery with 10W charger in-box
- Expandable Storage to upto 1TB with Dedicated MicroSD card Slot | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual standby (4G+4G)
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 10,649. Despite the official price being Rs 18,999, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power (Power Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Features
- Brand Xiaomi
- Network Service Provider Unlocked for All Carriers
- Memory Storage Capacity 128 GB
- Screen Size 6.7 Inches
- Wireless network technology Wi-Fi
Mi 11X Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM Storage 5G | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated 120Hz E4 AMOLED | 48MP Sony sensor
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Mi 11X is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 21,749. Despite the official price being Rs 33,999, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.
Mi 11X Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM Storage 5G | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated 120Hz E4 AMOLED | 48MP Sony sensor features
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G with Kryo 585 Octa-core; 7nm process; Up to 3.2GHz clock speed; Liquidcool technology
- Camera: 48 MP Triple Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide and 5MP Super macro | 20 MP Front camera
- Display: 120Hz high refresh rate FHD+ (1080×2400) AMOLED Dot display; 16.9 centimeters (6.67 inch); 2.76mm ultra tiny punch hole; HDR 10+ support; 360Hz touch sampling, MEMC technology
- Battery: 4520 mAH large battery with 33W fast charger in-box and Type-C connectivity
- For any assistance, contact us on our WhatsApp number.
- 5G Bands SA: N77 | N78; NSA: N77 | N78
