Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals On Headphones And Earphones From Best Brands

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: As the Amazon festival commences, there is a huge buzz of enthusiasm all around and the atmosphere is lit up with a frenzy that is rarely seen. Shoppers are all set to pounce on their favourite products as they wait with bated breath to make the most of this lucrative offer like never before.

Delve in the madness and make the most of these incredible offers of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Furthermore, SBI credit and debit cardholders can enjoy an extra 10% discount on every purchase, adding to the charm of this spectacular event.

Here we have got top 5 headphones and earphones from some of the best brands.

Check them out:

1. boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Headphones with 45H Playtime, Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, and Smooth Touch Controls (Cyan Cider).

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 899 inclusive of all taxes.

Playback time of up to 42 hours including the 6 hours non-stop playtime for earbuds.

BEAST mode makes Airdopes 141 a partner in entertainment with real-time audio and low latency experience.

Clear Voice Calls with built-in mic on each tws earbud along with ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation tech that ensures a smooth delivery of your voice via voice calls.

ASAP Charge- The earbuds are equipped with ASAP Charge feature that offers up to 75 min of playtime in just 5 min of charge; while the carry case comes along with the Type C interface

Voice Assistant- You can summon your default voice assistant(s) with ease via its One Touch Voice Assistant.

2. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling.

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 28,990.

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. Precise Voice Pickup Technology uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction algorithm.

Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1. Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

Up to 40-hour battery life for continuous music playtime (With Noise Cancellation ON, get up to 30 Hours of playtime, and With Noise Cancellation off get up to 40 Hours.) All-day power and quick charging (3 min charge for 3 hours of playback).

Ultra-comfortable, lightweight design with soft fit leather.

3. Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control – Black.

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 29,990 Inclusive of all taxes.

Digital noise cancelling: Industry leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience at any situation;Voice assistant: Alexa, Google Assistant & Siri enabled (In-built) for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch.

Speak-to-chat: Simply start speaking to automatically pause your music in Speak-to-Chat; Wearing Detection: Proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors in your headphones can detect whether you’re wearing them or not, then adapt playback accordingly to help save battery power.

Long battery life/Quick Charge: A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all-day listening and Quick charge for 10min charge for 5 hours play back.

4. Noise Buds Connect Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge (10 min=120 min), 13mm Driver, Hyper Sync, and BT v5.2 (Carbon Black).

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 1,099.

Up to 50-hour playtime: You are all set for endless entertainment with a massive playtime at your disposal.

Quad mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation: Communicate easily with everyone in the busiest of surroundings.

Instacharge: Fuel your earbuds for 120 minutes of entertainment in just 10 minutes of charge.

13mm driver: You have got mini concert in your ears wherever you go.

Bluetooth v5.2 & Hyper Sync: Experience no interruption connectivity along with the hassle-free pairing.

IPX5: Buds Connect are built for an adventure-filled life as the IPX5 water-resistant rating takes care of it.

5. Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear Type C BL Wired Earphone with Mic and Deep Bass HD Sound Mobile Headset with Noise Isolation.

Great Indian Festival Price: Rs 549.

Brand: Blaupunkt

Model Name: EM01 TYPE C BL

Colour: Blue

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Blaupunkt is an iconic German brand that has developed cutting edge audio technology since 1924. Today this legendary Audio Tech German brand is available in India with a wide quality range of Audio Products.

Premium Sound Quality: the balance between clear, clean treble and deep bass delivers a rich audio experience for all music genres.

