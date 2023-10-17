Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Nokia, JioBharat Mobile Keypad Phones

At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on keypad phones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The highly awaited Amazon Sale 2023 is now in full swing, offering a wide array of enticing deals and discounts across a range of product categories. Although smartphones have captured the world's attention with their stunning displays, high-performance processors, and cutting-edge features, there remains an enduring allure to classic keypad mobile phones. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you'll discover incredible discounts on keypad phones.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Nokia All-New 105 Single Sim Keypad Phone is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 1,299. Despite the official price being Rs 1,599, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Nokia All-New 105 Single Sim Keypad Phone features

With its impressive standby battery life lasting up to 22 days, you can depend on this phone without the frequent need for recharging. This phone provides generous storage for your contacts, accommodating up to 2,000 contacts and 500 SMS messages. Its standout feature is the integrated UPI app, enabling users to easily make payments and receive payments.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the JioBharat B1 4G Keypad Phone is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 1,299. Despite the official price being Rs 1,999, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers. One can send and receive UPI payments on JioPay. The keypad phone has a digital camera to capture the best memories. However, the device will work with a Jio SIM card only.

JioBharat B1 4G Keypad Phone features

Brand Jio

Model Name JioBharat B1

Network Service Provider Unlocked

Operating System Threadx RTOS

Cellular Technology 4G

According to the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 3,499. Despite the official price being Rs 4,299, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers. It comes with an MP3 player for enjoying your favorite tunes while on the move, along with a wireless FM radio featuring dedicated music buttons. The presence of powerful dual front-facing speakers elevates your listening experience.

Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone features

1200mAh battery delivers you up to 22 days (Dual SIM) standby time from a single char, Resolution: QVGA

MP3 player and wireless FM radio with dedicated music buttons and powerful dual front-facing speaker, Bluetooth: 3.0

Excellent durability and a timeless desi

See whatâ??s playing at a glance with the clear, 2.4-Inch curved display

Elegant and clean numeric keypad, 5-way navigation deliver easy to use interfa

