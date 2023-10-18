By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Tripods; Here’s How to Buy
At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on tripods.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The highly awaited Amazon Sale 2023 is now in full swing, offering a wide array of enticing deals and discounts across a range of product categories. A tripod is a stable three-legged support system designed to balance and uphold the weight of various devices, such as cameras, phones, or tablets, ensuring their stability and functionality. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on tripods.
Trending Now
Amazon Basics Aluminum 110CM Lightweight Tripod, with Mobile Phone Holder Mount & Carry Bag for All Smart Phones, Gopro, Cameras, Silver
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Amazon Basics Aluminum 110CM Lightweight Tripod is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 279. Despite the official price being Rs 799, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.
You may like to read
Amazon Basics Aluminum 110CM Lightweight Tripod feature
- Compatibility: It is compatible with smart phones, cameras, ring lights, panel reflectors, umbrellas, flash lights, and more
- Adjustable: You can adjust the tripod up to 110 cm as per your needs
- Lightweight: It weighs only 400 grams and hence, is easy to carry around
- Convenient: 3-way pan head with tilt motion allows you to adjust the angle of the camera
- On-the-go photography: You can easily set it up and pack it away, making it perfect for on-the-go photography
- Package contents: 1 aluminium tripod
- Flexible and Sturdy: Our GoPod gorilla tripod comes with flexible and sturdy legs that easily wrap around trees, poles and more for stable shots anywhere. Its non-slip rubber feet ensure a secure grip on any surface. This makes GoPod the perfect tripod for phones in all settings.
- Ultimate Versatility: This mini tripod is compatible with smartphones, point-and-shoot cameras and DSLRs for ultimate versatility. Perfect for time-lapse, low light, and long exposure photography and videography. This GoPod is also ideal as a vlogging tripod, live streaming, and hands-free selfie stick.
- Durable, Lightweight and Portable: GoPod phone tripod has a durable construction with high-quality materials for long-lasting use. Its lightweight and portable design makes it easy to carry for on-the-go shoots. Its compact size ensures it easily fits into any regular size backpack
Amazon Basics Gorilla Tripod/Mini Tripod for Mobile Phone with Phone Mount with Flexible Gorilla Stand for DSLR, Action Cameras, Ring Lights, Panel Reflectors, Umbrellas, and Flashlights (13 Inch)
As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Amazon Basics Gorilla Tripod/Mini Tripod is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 179. Despite the official price being Rs 599, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.
Amazon Basics Gorilla Tripod/Mini Tripod Features
- Compatibility: It is compatible with smartphones, GoPro cameras, DSLRs, and compact cameras
- Composition: Made with high-quality ABS materials the tripod is flexible and lightweight
- Adjustable: As the product is flexible and bendable you can easily adjust its height, angle, and placement
- Ideal choice: It can be placed on any surface without hampering its stability making it the ideal choice for adventure photography
- Sturdy and strong: It can withstand a maximum weight of up to 1 kg
- Package contents: 1 gorilla tripod/mini tripod
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.