Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Tripods; Here’s How to Buy

At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on tripods.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The highly awaited Amazon Sale 2023 is now in full swing, offering a wide array of enticing deals and discounts across a range of product categories. A tripod is a stable three-legged support system designed to balance and uphold the weight of various devices, such as cameras, phones, or tablets, ensuring their stability and functionality. At the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you’ll discover incredible discounts on tripods.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Amazon Basics Aluminum 110CM Lightweight Tripod is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 279. Despite the official price being Rs 799, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Amazon Basics Aluminum 110CM Lightweight Tripod feature

Compatibility: It is compatible with smart phones, cameras, ring lights, panel reflectors, umbrellas, flash lights, and more

Adjustable: You can adjust the tripod up to 110 cm as per your needs

Lightweight: It weighs only 400 grams and hence, is easy to carry around

Convenient: 3-way pan head with tilt motion allows you to adjust the angle of the camera

On-the-go photography: You can easily set it up and pack it away, making it perfect for on-the-go photography

Package contents: 1 aluminium tripod

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the Kreo 33 Cm Gopod Gorilla Tripod is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 792. Despite the official price being Rs 1,199, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Kreo 33 Cm Gopod Gorilla Tripod Features

Flexible and Sturdy: Our GoPod gorilla tripod comes with flexible and sturdy legs that easily wrap around trees, poles and more for stable shots anywhere. Its non-slip rubber feet ensure a secure grip on any surface. This makes GoPod the perfect tripod for phones in all settings.

Ultimate Versatility: This mini tripod is compatible with smartphones, point-and-shoot cameras and DSLRs for ultimate versatility. Perfect for time-lapse, low light, and long exposure photography and videography. This GoPod is also ideal as a vlogging tripod, live streaming, and hands-free selfie stick.

Durable, Lightweight and Portable: GoPod phone tripod has a durable construction with high-quality materials for long-lasting use. Its lightweight and portable design makes it easy to carry for on-the-go shoots. Its compact size ensures it easily fits into any regular size backpack

Amazon Basics Gorilla Tripod/Mini Tripod Features

Compatibility: It is compatible with smartphones, GoPro cameras, DSLRs, and compact cameras

Composition: Made with high-quality ABS materials the tripod is flexible and lightweight

Adjustable: As the product is flexible and bendable you can easily adjust its height, angle, and placement

Ideal choice: It can be placed on any surface without hampering its stability making it the ideal choice for adventure photography

Sturdy and strong: It can withstand a maximum weight of up to 1 kg

Package contents: 1 gorilla tripod/mini tripod

