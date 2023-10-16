By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Unbelievable Discounts On Top 5 Acer Gaming Laptops
If you're looking to buy a new gaming laptop, check our curated list top 5 best-selling gaming laptops from Acer powered by the latest Intel or AMD processors and the heavy duty Nvidia RTX Series dedicated GPU's
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is here, offering the best deals on top selling gadgets from desktop PCs to powerful gaming laptops. When it comes to gaming laptops, Acer is one of top names in the industry, offering sleekly designed gaming laptops with mighty specs at reasonable prices.
If you’re looking to buy a new gaming laptop, check our curated list top 5 best-selling gaming laptops from Acer powered by the latest Intel or AMD processors and the heavy duty Nvidia RTX Series dedicated GPU’s for a seamless gaming experience.
Acer Aspire 5 @ Rs. 53,990
Acer Aspire 5 details and specifications
Brand: Acer
Colour: Steel Gray
Screen display size: 15.6 Inches
Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
Package Dimensions: 50.4 x 33 x 8.2 cm; 1.78 Kilograms
Item model number: A515-58GM
Processor: Intel Core i5 (13th Gen) @ 3.4 GHz
RAM: 16 GB DDR4 SDRAM
Maximum Memory Supported: 32 GB
Hard Disk: 512GB SSD
Dedicated Graphics Processor (GPU): NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB GDDR6)
GPU Interface: AGP
Connectivity Type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Number of USB 3.0 Ports: 3
Voltage: 240 Volts
Wattage: 90 Watts
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Average Battery Life (in hours): 10 Hours
Weight: 1 kg 780 g
Acer Nitro V @Rs. 73,990
Acer Nitro V details and specifications
Colour: Black
Screen display size: 15.6 Inches @ 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD)
Refresh rate: 144Hz
Processor: Intel Core i5 13th Gen @ 3.4 GHz
RAM: 16GB DDR5 (Max Supported: 32 GB)
Storage: 512 SSD
Dedicated GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM)
GPU Interface: AGP
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 USB 3.0 Ports.
Voltage: 240 Volts
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Average Battery Life (in hours): 5 Hours
Battery Type: 4 Cell Lithium Ion Battery @ 57 Watt Hours
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (i7) @ Rs. 1,09,990
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (i7) details and specifications
Processor: Intel Core i7-13700HX Processor
Internal Specifications: Dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM support 16 (2*8) GB of DDR5 system memory, Upgradable up to 32 GB of DDR5 system memory
Display: 16.0″ display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, high-brightness (400 nits) Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting 165 Hz, Grey to Grey 3 ms by Overdrive, Nvidia Advanced Optimus capable. 16:10 aspect ratio, sRGB 100%, Wide viewing angle up to 170 degrees, Ultra-slim design, Mercury free, environment friendly
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
Other Features: NVIDIA Advance Optimus, Liquid Metal 5th Gen Aeroblade 3D Fan, Full-Function Thunderbolt-4, HDMI 2.1
Acer Nitro 16 @ 1,29,990
Acer Nitro 16 details and specifications
Processor: Blazing fast AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Octa Core Processor that ensure smooth gaming experience
Internal Specifications: Dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM support: 16 GB of DDR5 system memory, Upgradable up to 32GB system memory (Memory Frequency: up to 5600 MT/s)
Dedicated Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
Display: 16″ display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio, supporting 165 Hz refresh rate, Wide viewing angle up to 170 degrees, Ultra-slim design, Mercury free, environment friendly
Other Features: Nitro Sense, Killer E2600Wi-Fi 6E, Gen 4 SSD
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (i9) @1,44,990
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (i9) details and specifications
Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX Processor built for faster gaming
Internal Specifications: Dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM support 16 GB of DDR5 system memory, Upgradable up to 32 GB of DDR5 system memory
Display: 16.0″ display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, high-brightness (400 nits) Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting 165 Hz, Grey to Grey 3 ms by Overdrive, Nvidia Advanced Optimus capable. 16:10 aspect ratio, sRGB 100%, Wide viewing angle up to 170 degrees, Ultra-slim design, Mercury free, environment friendly
Dedicated Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
Other Features: NVIDIA Advance Optimus, Liquid Metal 5th Gen Aeroblade 3D Fan, Full-Function Thunderbolt-4, HDMI 2.1
