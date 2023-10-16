Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Unbelievable Discounts On Top 5 Acer Gaming Laptops

Home

If you're looking to buy a new gaming laptop, check our curated list top 5 best-selling gaming laptops from Acer powered by the latest Intel or AMD processors and the heavy duty Nvidia RTX Series dedicated GPU's

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is here, offering the best deals on top selling gadgets from desktop PCs to powerful gaming laptops. When it comes to gaming laptops, Acer is one of top names in the industry, offering sleekly designed gaming laptops with mighty specs at reasonable prices.

If you’re looking to buy a new gaming laptop, check our curated list top 5 best-selling gaming laptops from Acer powered by the latest Intel or AMD processors and the heavy duty Nvidia RTX Series dedicated GPU’s for a seamless gaming experience.

Acer Aspire 5 details and specifications

Brand: ‎Acer

Colour: ‎Steel Gray

Screen display size: ‎15.6 Inches

Screen Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels

Package Dimensions: ‎50.4 x 33 x 8.2 cm; 1.78 Kilograms

Item model number: ‎A515-58GM

Processor: ‎Intel Core i5 (13th Gen) @ 3.4 GHz

RAM: ‎16 GB DDR4 SDRAM

Maximum Memory Supported: ‎32 GB

Hard Disk: 512GB ‎SSD

Dedicated Graphics Processor (GPU): ‎NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB GDDR6)

GPU Interface: ‎AGP

Connectivity Type: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Number of USB 3.0 Ports: ‎3

Voltage: ‎240 Volts

Wattage: ‎90 Watts

Operating System: ‎Windows 11 Home

Average Battery Life (in hours): ‎10 Hours

Weight: ‎1 kg 780 g

Acer Nitro V details and specifications

Colour: ‎Black

Screen display size: ‎15.6 Inches @ 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD)

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Processor: ‎Intel Core i5 13th Gen @ ‎3.4 GHz

RAM: 16GB DDR5 (Max Supported: 32 GB)

Storage: 512 SSD

Dedicated GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM)

GPU Interface: ‎AGP

Connectivity: ‎Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 USB 3.0 Ports.

Voltage: ‎240 Volts

Operating System: ‎Windows 11 Home

Average Battery Life (in hours): ‎5 Hours

Battery Type: 4 Cell Lithium Ion Battery @ ‎57 Watt Hours

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (i7) details and specifications

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700HX Processor

Internal Specifications: Dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM support 16 (2*8) GB of DDR5 system memory, Upgradable up to 32 GB of DDR5 system memory

Display: 16.0″ display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, high-brightness (400 nits) Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting 165 Hz, Grey to Grey 3 ms by Overdrive, Nvidia Advanced Optimus capable. 16:10 aspect ratio, sRGB 100%, Wide viewing angle up to 170 degrees, Ultra-slim design, Mercury free, environment friendly

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

Other Features: NVIDIA Advance Optimus, Liquid Metal 5th Gen Aeroblade 3D Fan, Full-Function Thunderbolt-4, HDMI 2.1

Acer Nitro 16 details and specifications

Processor: Blazing fast AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Octa Core Processor that ensure smooth gaming experience

Internal Specifications: Dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM support: 16 GB of DDR5 system memory, Upgradable up to 32GB system memory (Memory Frequency: up to 5600 MT/s)

Dedicated Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

Display: 16″ display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio, supporting 165 Hz refresh rate, Wide viewing angle up to 170 degrees, Ultra-slim design, Mercury free, environment friendly

Other Features: Nitro Sense, Killer E2600Wi-Fi 6E, Gen 4 SSD

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 (i9) details and specifications

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX Processor built for faster gaming

Internal Specifications: Dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM support 16 GB of DDR5 system memory, Upgradable up to 32 GB of DDR5 system memory

Display: 16.0″ display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, high-brightness (400 nits) Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting 165 Hz, Grey to Grey 3 ms by Overdrive, Nvidia Advanced Optimus capable. 16:10 aspect ratio, sRGB 100%, Wide viewing angle up to 170 degrees, Ultra-slim design, Mercury free, environment friendly

Dedicated Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

Other Features: NVIDIA Advance Optimus, Liquid Metal 5th Gen Aeroblade 3D Fan, Full-Function Thunderbolt-4, HDMI 2.1

