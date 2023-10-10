Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Unlock World Of Reading With Kindle Starting At Rs 11,999!

Indulge in the joy of reading with Amazon’s great Indian festival. Unlock incredible savings with unbeatable deals, jaw-dropping discounts of the day on a wide range of Kindle. SBI cardholders get an extra 10% discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival live now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Anticipation fills the atmosphere as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 commences, offering incredible discounts on a diverse range of Kindles! Immerse yourself in a vast library of books and enjoy the convenience of carrying your favorites wherever you go. Don’t miss the chance to dive into a literary haven at the Amazon great Indian festival with lightning deals, exclusive launches, and bundle offers that will leave you spoilt for choice starting at just Rs 11,999. Unleash a world of reading possibilities as you enjoy unbeatable discounts on these innovative e-readers – because when it comes to incredible discounts, Amazon is the unbeatable destination! Whether you’re a bookworm or a casual reader, this is your chance to elevate your reading journey at an irresistible prices. In addition to these incredible deals and offers, SBI credit and debit cardholders get the extra privilege to enjoy a 10% additional discount on all purchases.

Buy the all-new Kindle Paperwhite, featuring a 6.8” display with thinner borders and upto 16 GB storage.

The Kindle comes with adjustable warm light, and 20% faster page turns for an enhanced reading experience.

This Kindle is purpose-built for reading, its flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display simulate real paper, even in sunlight.

With the ability to store thousands of titles and weeks of battery life on a single USB-C charge, it’s designed to keep up with your reading habits.

Enjoy easy-on-the-eyes reading with Kindle anywhere, including its waterproof design.

Immerse yourself in new stories with Kindle, offering unlimited access to over 2 million titles.

This Kindle comes with a 1-year limited warranty with service included.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit card and flat 20 per cent off on Kindle Paperwhite at just Rs 11,999.

Experience more with the Signature Edition – the all-new Kindle Paperwhite with a display of 6.8”inches , enriched with wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, and an expanded 32 GB storage.

Purpose-built for an immersive reading journey, it features a flush-front design and a 300 ppi glare-free display for a paper-like experience, even in bright sunlight.

Enjoy extended reading time with a single USB-C charge or compatible Qi wireless charger, lasting up to 10 weeks.

Tailor your reading environment with adjustable warm light and auto-adjusting front light.

This Kindle comes with a 1-year limited warrenty with service included.

Store a vast library of books, magazines, or comics for on-the-go reading.

Dive into new narratives with Kindle, granting unlimited access to over 2 million titles.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit card and flat 17 per cent off on Kindle Paperwhite signature edition at just Rs 14,999.

Buy the ultimate Kindle Oasis with our largest, highest resolution 7” display at 300 ppi which is completely glare-free.

Enjoy built-in adjustable warm light for a comfortable reading experience day or night with Kindle Oasis.

The Kindle’s thin and light ergonomic design includes a dedicated page turn button for faster page turns.

With 8 GB storage, this waterproof device holds even more of your favorite books.

Instantly access new releases and take your extensive library wherever you go, all while a single charge lasts for weeks, not hours with Kindle Oasis.

The Kindle Oasis also offers to display the cover of your current read on the lockscreen for added personalization

This Kindle comes with a 1-year limited warrenty with service included.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit card and flat 18 per cent off on Kindle Oasis at just Rs 17,999.

Buy the premium Kindle Oasis with the largest, highest resolution 7” display at 300 ppi, ensuring a glare-free reading experience.

Enjoy a built-in adjustable warm light, with a generous 32 GB storage for an extensive collection of books and comics, and the convenience of a waterproof design.

As a Prime member, explore unlimited access to hundreds of books and comics, with instant access to new releases with Kindle Oasis.

Take your library anywhere, and with a single charge lasting weeks, so that you can keep reading uninterrupted.

This Kindle Oasis can be customized by displaying the cover of your current read on the lockscreen with an easy toggle option in Settings.

This Kindle comes with a 1-year limited warrenty with service included.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit card and flat 16 per cent off on Kindle Oasis at just Rs 20,999.

Buy the Kindle Oasis offering – a 7” and 300 ppi glare-free display, equipped with an adjustable warm light for optimal comfort.

Immerse yourself in the thin and light ergonomic design, featuring a dedicated page turn button for faster page turns with Kindle Oasis.

This Kindle Oasis provides a benefit of ample 32 GB storage.

This Kindle has waterproof durability.

This Kindle Oasis provides a perk of prime membership for unlimited access to a vast library of books and comics.

Enjoy instant access to new releases, and with a single charge lasting weeks, your reading journey will be uninterrupted with Kindle Oasis.

This Kindle’s display your current book’s cover on the lockscreen for a personalized touch.

This Kindle comes with a 1-year limited warrenty with service included.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount with SBI credit card and flat 14 per cent off on Kindle Oasis at just Rs 24,999.

