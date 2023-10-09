Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Unveiling Today’s Hottest Deals!

Don't miss the chance to redefine your shopping experience on products such as that of MacBook, Samsung and much more! SBI cardholders get an extra 10 per cent discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival live now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Excitement is in the air as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 kicks off today, promising an extravaganza of unbeatable deals and exciting discounts! Get ready for a carnival of savings, with lightning deals, exclusive launches, and bundle offers that will leave you spoilt for choice. Don’t miss the chance to revamp your wishlist and tick off those long-awaited purchases as the virtual doors swing open to a world with unbeatable offers like never before on MacBook, Samsung and much more. Hurry, dive into the shopping frenzy, and make the most of this spectacular event – because when it comes to incredible deals, Amazon is the unbeatable destination! In addition to these incredible deals and offers, SBI credit and debit cardholders get the extra privilege to enjoy a 10% additional discount on all purchases.

Buy the Apple MacBook Air M1 which boasts cutting-edge features, including the revolutionary M1 chip with an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 3.5x faster performance for unparalleled performance.

The MacBook has a stunning 13.3 inches retina display with 2560-by-1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch with text and colours sharper and vibrant like never before.

The laptop has LED-backlit widescreen display and processor of 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

Go longer than ever with up to 18 hours of battery life with the M1 laptop having a superfast memory of about 8GB RAM and upto 2 TB SSD storage.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 11,300 and 10% instant discount on SBI credit card on Apple MacBook Air M1.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite which boasts a 10.4-inch TFT display with about 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution.

Samsung Galaxy’s operating system is equipped with Android 12 with Octa-Core processor.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an 8 MP rear camera including a selfie camera of 5 MP.

The Tab is equipped with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which is expandable.

The Samsung’s Tab is equipped with dual speakers with a Dolby atmos 3D surround system, delivering a multimedia audio experience.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 18,650 on Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite.

The Galaxy S6 Lite comes with a powerful 7,040mAh lithium-ion battery and upto 11 year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories, including batteries, from the date of purchase

Buy the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G which boasts a 6.7-inch with AMOLED FHD+ display, with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels with the processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G, and about 120 Hz super fluid display.

OnePlus Nord’s operating system is equipped with Android 13.1 which is based on OxygenOS 13.

The Nord CE 3 5G with 50 MP main camera with Sony IMX890, perfect for photography with 8MP ultrawide camera including a selfie camera of 16MP.

The smartphone features many camera features to explore such as ultra steady mode, dual view video, etc.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is equipped with stereo speakers, delivering clear and rich audio.

The smartphone comes with 8 GB + 128 GB storage and 12 GB + 256 GB to choose from.

The OnePlus charging is fast with 5000 mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC.

Get an exchange offer upto Rs 25,648 and upto 6 months no cost EMI on OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G.

Buy the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G which boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, with a processor of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and about 120 Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO Neo’s operating system is equipped with Android 13 which is based on ‎Funtouch OS 13.

The Neo 7 Pro 5G is equipped with a 50MP GN5 OIS main camera and 8MP ultrawide camera including a selfie camera of 16MP.

Get exchange offer upto Rs 29,950 on iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G.

The smartphone comes with an independent gaming chip which sharpens the display and reduces power consumption.

The iQOO smartphone comes with a storage of upto 12+GB with 8GB RAM.

The battery of the smartphone can charge to 100% in just 25 minutes i.e. 120W of FlashCharge.

The smartphone is equipped with dual stereo speakers delivering a multimedia audio experience.

Avail upto 10 pe cent instant discount on SBI Credit Card for iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G.

