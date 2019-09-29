New Delhi: If the festive season arrives, can Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale be far behind? No, It has already arrived for the prime members on September 29. It will start for both prime and non-prime members from tomorrow. A number of steal deals are on. Here are the top five of our choice:

1. Fitness bands

The HRX edition of the Mi Band is now available at only Rs 999. The original price of this product with step, sleep and calorie tracking features is Rs 1,799.

2. Canon DSLR

Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera (Black) with EF S18-55 is II Lens, 16GB Card and Carry Case with Focal Sense 100SI in-Ear Earphone (Black) is available at Rs 20,990. The original price is Rs 36,884

3. Dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 3480 Intel Core i3 8th Gen 14-inch HD thin and light laptop (4GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/Black/ 1.72kg) is available at Rs 27,490/ The original price is 38,091

4. Noise-cancelling headphones

The deal starts at Rs 6,999. Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Wireless Headphone (Black) is now available at Rs 20,549. The original price is Rs 29, 363. It’s enabled with Alexa.

5. LG Smart TV

LG 80 cms (32 Inches) HD Ready LED Smart TV 32LM560BPTC with IPS Display & WebOS (2019 Model) is available at Rs 14,999. The original price is Rs 26,990.

6. Godrej washing machine

Godrej 6.2 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WT EON 620 A Gp Gr, Grey) is priced at Rs 10,999. The original price is Rs 17,900.

7. Samsung refrigerator

Samsung 253 L 4 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT28M3424S8/HL, Elegant Inox, Inverter Compressor) is now available at only Rs 22,990. The original price is Rs 31,250

8. Kindle

Kindle Paperwhite (10th gen) – 6″ High-Resolution Display with Built-in Light, 8GB, Waterproof, WiFi has announced the lowest price of the year at Rs 10,249. The original price is Rs 12,999. Three months of Kindle Unlimited at only Rs 2 comes with this deal.

9. Fire TV Stick

Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote is offering Rs 2000 discount. It’s now available at only Rs 3,999

10. One Plus

OnePlus 7T (Frosted Silver, 8GB RAM, Fluid AMOLED Display, 128GB Storage, 3800mAH Battery) is available at Rs 37,999